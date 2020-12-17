This wholesome Airbnb review is the heartwarming content we need right now

Wholesome stories come in all shapes and sizes, but up until now, we’re not sure we’ve ever seen one spawn from something as seemingly mundane as a review left by an Airbnb host.

Over on Twitter, @joannblin received the charming response after a brief stay in a bed and breakfast in Fairbanks, Alaska.

here’s my air bnb host’s review of me after my 36 hour stay. pic.twitter.com/Y2VtdUywdz — jobe (@joannblin) December 16, 2020

Hearts were warmed and here’s what people had to say about the exchange:

This really makes me miss being stupid drunk in the bathroom of a bar and meeting women I would probably die for — ali evans (@helloalievans) December 16, 2020

shit Kathleen can come to my wedding, she can give the toast — lil (@AywaRhiannon) December 16, 2020

Put this on your resume, dating profile, and headstone. Print it out and wear it around your neck like a medal. — S Corp pass-through tweets (@HellsiteLLC) December 16, 2020

Yes… forget what your dating bio says… what does your last Airbnb host say about you… I’m here for it… — Thomas (@7heHeff) December 16, 2020

The review inspired others to share the positive feedback they received from their Airbnb hosts:

this reminds me of the review my south korean host gave me haha ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UIQL8ZePh5 — mezefyir (@softboizef) December 16, 2020

This reminds me of my experience with my new best friend, Roman pic.twitter.com/Zj9AKYTlN7 — Scott (@scottbamby) December 16, 2020

My best friend and I went to Boston and stayed with a single mom. We had so much fun talking to her about men, food and life. She admitted All her reviews are the same (starts with “they were clean”) but she added the first sentence for us LOL my bestie from Boston 🥺❤️ miss her pic.twitter.com/6HWOBbt7Qo — EileneMACHINE ⁷ (@EileneMACHINE) December 16, 2020

And to end on a high note.

That’s the cutest review ever! So, crazy thing happened with me — I am MARRYING my one & only-ever Airbnb host! We met on my 40th birthday… AND it’s my 1st-ever engagement! Life is wild, man! — angie lucas (@AuntGieGie) December 16, 2020

