This wholesome Airbnb review is the heartwarming content we need right now

Wholesome stories come in all shapes and sizes, but up until now, we’re not sure we’ve ever seen one spawn from something as seemingly mundane as a review left by an Airbnb host.

Over on Twitter, @joannblin received the charming response after a brief stay in a bed and breakfast in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Hearts were warmed and here’s what people had to say about the exchange:

The review inspired others to share the positive feedback they received from their Airbnb hosts:

And to end on a high note.

