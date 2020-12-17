Vladimir Putin given a Donald Trump election update is a fabulous Downfall-style treat

One can only imagine what the Kremlin has been making of the ongoing saga of the US presidential elections and Donald Trump’s refusal to accept he was beaten by Joe Biden.

Except now we have to imagine no more after @JaredPushner shared this important behind the scenes footage of Vladimir Putin. And it’s a proper Downfall-style treat.

Vladimir Putin receives an update on Donald Trump and the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/qkJqNr0lRh — Jared Pushner 🇺🇸 (@JaredPushner) December 17, 2020

Wins our vote.

I don't know if that's an actual translation, but [OMG] it's funny. — Lexie King (@Lexcellent15) December 17, 2020

Yes, we’re pretty sure it’s not an actual translation.

It’s also the perfect excuse to enjoy again this Trump video which went viral a couple of days back.

