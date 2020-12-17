This troll took aim at teachers and was taught a lesson they will never forget

Takedown of the week goes to the person who responded to this troll taking aim at the teaching profession (in this year of all years).

The response was shared on Reddit by beerbellybegone and it went viral because it was so perfect.

A lesson they will hopefully never forget.

‘ … or we can simply turn their own stupidity against them by agreeing with them. “You know what? You’re right. We should pay teachers more just so their vocation can be taken seriously as a respectable financial decision as well as an honorably moral one. Then more people would consider being teachers and it would fill a dire need for educators in this country. Good idea, glad you thought of it.”‘ wonder-maker

READ MORE

Simply 23 funny and ferocious comebacks

Source Reddit u/beerbellybegone Image Pexels