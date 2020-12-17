The Sound of Music’s ‘So Long, Farewell’ has been hilariously reworded for Trump’s exit

You’d think New Zealand headteacher, Shirley Șerban would have enough to do with her important job and her other passion, photography, yet she still has time to re-record songs with brilliantly topical lyrics.

One of her recent adaptations is the Disney hit, ‘So Long, Farewell’, from The Sound of Music, and she couldn’t have picked a better way to say “Good riddance” to Donald Trump.

They should make his supporters in the GOP listen to this on a loop.

Twitter loved her rewrite.

“The Sound Of Music” Trump farewell. Happy Holidays… pic.twitter.com/bMTU9pV667 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 16, 2020

This is goddamn glorious. https://t.co/4QgnR7Z1MZ — Brian Nash (@BrianWNash) December 16, 2020

Of course, Trump’s real exit might be a little less …Disney.

This is a lot nicer than the way I've been imagining Biden handling things on January 20: pic.twitter.com/I4D38h7W2k — NotATweeter16 (@NotATweeter16) December 16, 2020

Trump still has one thing to consider – How Do You Solve a Problem Like Melania?

As well as YouTube, you can find Shirley on Facebook and Twitter.

READ MORE

“Wear a Mask” is the fabulous Beauty and the Beast parody you didn’t even know you needed

Source Shirley Șerban Image Screengrab, Screengrab