The 25 funniest Scottish tweets of the year

We’ve scoured Twitter for the funniest Scottish tweets 0f 2020 and narrowed them down to 25 of the very best. Check them out and maybe give some of the people who wrote them a follow.

Here they are, the best Scottish tweets of the year…

1.

Crazy maw only missed it by 14 year… could’ve been me 😰 pic.twitter.com/FxYPmfoHKh — Ashley (@yelhsaashton) August 30, 2020

2.

'aye mate can I get the ehhh…a fuckin… 12 inch pepperoni supreme pizza please mate' pic.twitter.com/5B901x1jax — Ross Sayers (@Sayers33) September 14, 2020

3.

thank fuck a seen this tweet, wis just aboot tae join Al-Qaeda anaw https://t.co/AwVkCqQ326 — michael (@michaelirvine14) June 21, 2020

4.

5.

Working in a call centre from home is not gonny be fun😭 naw ye canny speak to a manager but a can stick ma da oan if u want?? — bryony (@bryonyybell) March 23, 2020

6.

Imagine buying a rug that looks like a pastry from Greggs pic.twitter.com/sLUZo0B3FK — 𝐋𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐬 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@lewisa95) September 7, 2020

7.

“Naw brother am no taking it, see the hing is”- *snorts big line of gear* “they could put anything in the Covid vaccine” x — ᴾᴬᵁᴸᴰᴼᶜᴷ (@PaulDock93) November 9, 2020

8.

Just got sent a snapchat of my dug down the pub pic.twitter.com/TVMDPRBydh — eilidh🦭💜 (@eilidhmid) July 17, 2020

9.

my friend only shaves if she knows she’s 100% going to be having sex bc ‘there’s no point peeling a tattie if yer no going to mash it’ — Dayna McAlpine (@daynamcalpine_) February 17, 2020

10.

Ma favourite hing about my granny is that she has absolutely no concept of how a toastie machine works pic.twitter.com/8AGFm20tJf — Brogs (@Broganlaveryxo) February 20, 2020

11.

Just been in Asda, Saw a guys trolley full to the brim with toilet roll, I called him a selfish arsehole & told him to think about the elderly.. Then he was like aye that’s all good and well hen but I work here, can I carry on filling the shelf’s😂👀 — suzanneeeeee (@suzannne_x) March 15, 2020

12.

Size ae that seagulls legs in the first photo https://t.co/CbB5FnnyV7 — Callum Ralston (@CallumRalstonn) September 11, 2020

13.

Dinny care if this vaccine makes is grow a third leg just means al be able to walk to the pubs faster <333 — shando (@soopdug) December 2, 2020

14.

why does she look like she’s just asked her pal to do a mini photoshoot at pre drinks before the taxi arrives pic.twitter.com/paxJ0asODa — 𝐋𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐬 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@lewisa95) December 4, 2020

15.

finding it hard to know who to believe with this vacine carry on. Torn between, the scientists who have dedicated their lifes to studying virus immunisation or the single maws of facebook that failed foundy biology — Grant (@grantoasc) December 2, 2020

16.

Size ae that chocolate button pic.twitter.com/WfQXILPQWA — Grant McMillan (@grantmcmillan69) June 21, 2020

17.

Rough as fuck so got maself a kebab, went doon the stair tae get a drink and came back up tae find the dug in ma room way half a naan bread hanging oot his gub, full kebab scranned and a didny even get a sniff at it. Fuckin wee rats gettin put doon — sean duffy (@__essdee) September 13, 2020

18.

nicola sturgeon: “couples who live apart will no longer have to social distance outdoors and indoors” my mother: pic.twitter.com/p8DXQg27hu — :: Niamh :: (@FREE1FWEWANTIT) July 9, 2020

19.

Using my gold trimmer on a boy at work n he goes “wit did ye unlock that after 500 haircuts” genuinely the best bit ae patter I’ve heard in a while — Caz (@carricknrm) August 1, 2020

20.

Italian police Scottish police pic.twitter.com/UhbEQAtHC6 — Sean (@Sean67_) November 22, 2020

21.

best coming out reaction i’ve got. x pic.twitter.com/q4dQaLewFO — G (@gemislip) July 27, 2020

22.

Your homophobic da trying to remember George Michael’s name pic.twitter.com/9Mu4jrBKK3 — Paul Black (@paulbIack) December 4, 2020

23.

My son is terrified of the Loch Ness Monster rn. Absolutely terrified. Keeps asking me questions about it, can it get out of the loch, is the loch far away etc. No idea where he even heard about it. I told him it can drive and could be in our town in about 20mins. Eats wee boys. — PJ O'Reilly (@TheFatConsol3R) October 18, 2020

24.

My wee brother everyone pic.twitter.com/M5ZGACdg5p — Grace Lynch (@gracelynch2114) December 5, 2020

25.

Your daughter is absolutely shite at making biscuits https://t.co/beVbmFa3eE — Daniel🇻🇦 (@DB___67) January 31, 2020

