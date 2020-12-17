Mark Hamill had a very specific memory about this Blue Peter appearance and it sent the clip into orbit

The great @BBCArchive over on Twitter shared this lovely clip of the time Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher (and Darth Vader, Chewbacca, R2-D2 and C-3PO went on Blue Peter to talk about The Empire Strikes Back in 1980.

We mention it because it was brought to the attention of Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill …

In 1980, the cast of The Empire Strikes Back spoke about the epic movie @HamillHimself pic.twitter.com/NJlCUO0XwY — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) December 16, 2020

… and it had a very specific memory for him, a moment we had never noticed (and you might not have either).

My favorite part of this clip is at 6:15 when I feed the dog a bite of my stew, then carry on eating from the same spoon. I didn't think anything of it at the time, but was amazed at the public's reaction to it. Some were appalled & outraged, but dog-lovers understood. 👁️❤️🐕🐶!! https://t.co/5mOenxY41l — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 16, 2020

His memory sent the clip viral all over again, and here are just three of the things people said about it.

One time I went for seconds on something, and only later remembered I'd let my cat lick the bowl after the first serving. I might've been upset if we weren't such good friends. — Joshua J. Slone (@JoshuaJSlone) December 16, 2020

this is my favorite part pic.twitter.com/Ic5ft1bbaC — ceo of catboy uke❄️ (@lukesartoo) December 16, 2020

This is just…so good. Reminds me of that time, earlier in life (pre-internet) when the mystique still existed and the personal lives of those we celebrated onscreen was a bit (rightfully so) more inaccessible… https://t.co/I7DxXrLiyj — Eric_Mabius (@Eric_Mabius) December 17, 2020

READ MORE

Donald Trump said it was the ‘most corrupt election’ and Mark Hamill totally owned him – again

Source @HamillHimself @BBCArchive Twitter @ValaAfshar