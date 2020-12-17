Mark Hamill had a very specific memory about this Blue Peter appearance and it sent the clip into orbit

The great @BBCArchive over on Twitter shared this lovely clip of the time Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher (and Darth Vader, Chewbacca, R2-D2 and C-3PO went on Blue Peter to talk about The Empire Strikes Back in 1980.

We mention it because it was brought to the attention of Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill …

… and it had a very specific memory for him, a moment we had never noticed (and you might not have either).

His memory sent the clip viral all over again, and here are just three of the things people said about it.

READ MORE

Donald Trump said it was the ‘most corrupt election’ and Mark Hamill totally owned him – again

Source @HamillHimself @BBCArchive Twitter @ValaAfshar