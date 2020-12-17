19 classic TV annuals that are so bad, they’re good

According to some news outlets, there’s a toy shortage this year because of interruptions in production and transportation due to Covid, which must have been a blow for Santa – not to mention hopeful children everywhere.

But there’s always the trusty annual – like these classics of the genre, shared by the wonderful Pulp Librarian.

These are supposed to be terrible, but hand on heart – you know you want a few of them.

1.

Today in pulp: terrible TV Christmas annuals! The present that keeps on giving… #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/iHSK4z3QzL — Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) November 20, 2020

2.

It's a very British tradition: every year every TV show that kids might watch issues a Christmas compendium hardback book. These are normally knocked out under licence by generic publishing companies that a) never watched the shows, and b) don't really like kids. pic.twitter.com/foQCzDohhs — Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) November 20, 2020

3.

Some TV annuals were heartbreak works of staggering beauty… pic.twitter.com/wQ2kyt5u29 — Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) November 20, 2020

4.

5.

Not all Christmas annuals were TV themed of course… pic.twitter.com/ZJSgZ3EAdZ — Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) November 20, 2020

6.

But they all contained the same essential Chrismas fare: ropey artwork, tedious fact files, terrible jokes and a crap board game. pic.twitter.com/97K2hVyxo8 — Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) November 20, 2020

7.

So let's look back at some of the more, erm, unusual TV themed annuals that Santa (via your nan) left under the Chrstmas tree. Don't thank me, it's what I do… pic.twitter.com/Ehaz4PGeuz — Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) November 20, 2020

8.

The Doctor Who Christmas annual artwork has long been a source of puzzlement to children. "Who's that weirdo on the cover?" kids would cry every 25 December. "Has he regenerated into the Child Catcher?" They'd then proceed to draw a nob on all the Daleks. pic.twitter.com/lItfvL3lyy — Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) November 20, 2020

9.

The 1980 Professionals annual.was a strangely romantic publication that featured the favourite recipes of Bodie and Doyle, in case they ever came round for dinner. Spoilers: Bodie hates sprouts and Doyle can't get enough of them… pic.twitter.com/PoUAtQDlJD — Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) November 20, 2020

10.