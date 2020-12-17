This parody of the Christmas coronavirus rules briefing is far clearer than the real one

By now, you’ll probably have watched or heard about Boris Johnson‘s coronavirus briefing, which chiefly addressed plans for Christmas. It boiled down to this:

You can …but you’d better not – or else.

If you want to watch it, here’s a chunk, courtesy of the PM.

But if you really want to know what was said, the best option is to watch this summary from Larry and Paul.

Ah, yes – the four nations of the United Kingdom:

England
Scottishland
London
Cornwall

These reactions say it best.

To conclude:

READ MORE

Larry and Paul’s ‘Real Daily Briefing’ hilariously captures the art of saying nothing in a sincere voice

Source Larry and Paul Image Screengrab, Screengrab