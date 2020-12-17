This parody of the Christmas coronavirus rules briefing is far clearer than the real one

By now, you’ll probably have watched or heard about Boris Johnson‘s coronavirus briefing, which chiefly addressed plans for Christmas. It boiled down to this:

You can …but you’d better not – or else.

If you want to watch it, here’s a chunk, courtesy of the PM.

This Christmas it is vital that everyone exercises the greatest possible personal responsibility. Think hard and in detail about the days ahead and whether you can do more to protect yourself and others. A smaller Christmas is a safer Christmas.https://t.co/dpk4hK17xs pic.twitter.com/47C09Q8dsI — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 16, 2020

But if you really want to know what was said, the best option is to watch this summary from Larry and Paul.

Ah, yes – the four nations of the United Kingdom:

England

Scottishland

London

Cornwall

These reactions say it best.

This pretty much sums it up perfectly. #covid19uk https://t.co/nJyIPsfLBn — James Norris (@nozzla) December 16, 2020

Their best yet. Bravo you two scoundrels. https://t.co/o84GVYgoSX — Nicky Horne, Esq. (@NickyHorne) December 16, 2020

I dont know how they get these so accurate, so quickly. Once again nail on the head. Brilliance. https://t.co/jNEao0p7Ip — Smoked Back Bacon Man (@thesandsmeister) December 16, 2020

Making far more sense than Johnson ever could 😋 https://t.co/sfy32WVIE0 — Linda🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #Notmybrexshit #ProEU 🇪🇺 (@lindaarella) December 16, 2020

To conclude:

Don't know if I have to laugh or cry.. https://t.co/GXlAPagUA7 — Dutch Wondering ❄🌊🌎🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺🐾 (@DutchWondering) December 17, 2020

READ MORE

Larry and Paul’s ‘Real Daily Briefing’ hilariously captures the art of saying nothing in a sincere voice

Source Larry and Paul Image Screengrab, Screengrab