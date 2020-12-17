Boris Johnson’s decision on Christmas coronavirus rules was a cop-out – 12 brutal takedowns

With coronavirus numbers rising, there had been rumblings of a reversal of the government’s decision to loosen the rules for five days over Christmas.

The rumblings became a roar when the heads of the four nations of the United Kingdom had a meeting to discuss the plans.

With baited breath – for one reason or another – the public awaited clarification, and this is what the PM had to say.

tl;dr The rules aren’t changing but the advice is to only do what you’re allowed to do if you really have to.

‘A smaller Christmas is a safer Christmas’ isn’t the three-word slogan they would have preferred, but ‘Don’t murder Granny’ was vetoed by the lawyers.

Despite claims by Boris Johnson during PMQs, the four nations were not in complete agreement.

Here are a few of our favourite reactions.

Toby Earle shared this political cracker joke.

BOOM!

