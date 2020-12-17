Boris Johnson’s decision on Christmas coronavirus rules was a cop-out – 12 brutal takedowns

With coronavirus numbers rising, there had been rumblings of a reversal of the government’s decision to loosen the rules for five days over Christmas.

sigh, so that's Christmas getting a book deal next month then https://t.co/IN771DaeHd — Kim Shanley Robinson (@spacecommunism) December 15, 2020

The rumblings became a roar when the heads of the four nations of the United Kingdom had a meeting to discuss the plans.

With baited breath – for one reason or another – the public awaited clarification, and this is what the PM had to say.

This Christmas it is vital that everyone exercises the greatest possible personal responsibility. Think hard and in detail about the days ahead and whether you can do more to protect yourself and others. A smaller Christmas is a safer Christmas.https://t.co/dpk4hK17xs pic.twitter.com/47C09Q8dsI — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 16, 2020

tl;dr The rules aren’t changing but the advice is to only do what you’re allowed to do if you really have to.

‘A smaller Christmas is a safer Christmas’ isn’t the three-word slogan they would have preferred, but ‘Don’t murder Granny’ was vetoed by the lawyers.

Despite claims by Boris Johnson during PMQs, the four nations were not in complete agreement.

Scotland:

tighter Christmas rules Wales:

tighter Christmas rules England:

‘Have yourself a Merry little Christmas. And I do mean little’

-Boris Johnson — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) December 16, 2020

Here are a few of our favourite reactions.

1.

BREAKING: Boris Johnson tells us to have a merry little Christmas, but not the full 5-day Christmas he previously told us to have, unless we want to, then we can, but he'd really rather we didn't, though he doesn't want to sound like he's cancelling Christmas…. FFS. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 16, 2020

2.

In case you missed the briefing pic.twitter.com/qdfMGgmEfP — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 16, 2020

3.

looking into my parents' living room on Christmas pic.twitter.com/qMKHzGuOLe — Esther Webber (@estwebber) December 16, 2020

4.

This is leadership like a fridge magnet is leadership https://t.co/EPfgoQxvCe — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 16, 2020

5.

“It would be wrong to change the rules a few days before Christmas” says Prime Minister who changed the rules the night before Eid. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) December 16, 2020

6.

Isn’t Xmas a smaller Christmas? — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) December 16, 2020

7.

See your family. Don't see your family. Eat out to help out. Stay in to help out. Relax. Don't relax. See three other families. But try not to. It's fine. It's not fine. It's hot. It's cold. Follow the rules. Except don't. Merry Christmas. Happy Easter. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) December 16, 2020

8.

PM: A smaller Christmas is a safer Christmas….. er a shorter Christmas, well its a safer Christmas again. But a taller Christmas is no not taller….a fatter Christmas is….no that’s bad too. Who writes this twaddle? It’s me isn’t it? I’ve really fucked this one…. — Neil Friday McGourty (@Mcgourty22N) December 16, 2020

9.

“We have to keep our nerve” says man whose paralysing fear of doing anything until it’s too late has led to the deaths of more people than were killed in the Blitz. — Bethany Black 🏳️‍⚧️ twitch.tv/beffernieblack (@BeffernieBlack) December 16, 2020

10.

With over 70,000 dead, this is a time for clear, unambiguous guidance.

So remember, 'tis the season to be jolly careful and have yourself a merry little Christmas. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) December 16, 2020

11.

He is more afraid of ‘Boris Cancels Christmas’ headlines now, than he is of far worse headlines in the future. That’s how his mind works, and how he runs his fire-fighting disaster of a government, lurching from one daily disaster to the next without ever learning a damn thing. — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) December 16, 2020

12.

Really wish the government would just say that I’m not allowed to see my family at Christmas so that I don’t have to think up my own excuses — Summer Ray (@SummerRay) December 16, 2020

Toby Earle shared this political cracker joke.

What do Matt Hancock on GMB & Christmas have in common? Zero tiers pic.twitter.com/1vWsaWiUpz — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) December 16, 2020

BOOM!

