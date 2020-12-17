14 pictures that show why Goths posing with Santa is our new favourite thing
Christmas is associated with bright lights, colourful decorations, jaunty singalong tunes – which sounds about as far from a Goth’s ideal holiday as you can get.
So, what happens when the two cultures collide? You get pictures like these 14.
The first lot are courtesy of comedian Bethany Black – who is no stranger to Goth culture herself.
Google image search “Goths with Santa” and make your day 80% better. pic.twitter.com/YbEHisxrXX
— Bethany Black twitch.tv/beffernieblack (@BeffernieBlack) November 17, 2020
1.
2.
3.
4.
Another tweeter, lawfully wedded wren, shared a few more.
society if coronavirus didn't exist so me and my friends could do this pic.twitter.com/1AtUKjWj4H
— lawfully wedded wren ❤ (@pisstaken) November 15, 2020
5.
6.
7.