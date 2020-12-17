14 pictures that show why Goths posing with Santa is our new favourite thing

Christmas is associated with bright lights, colourful decorations, jaunty singalong tunes – which sounds about as far from a Goth’s ideal holiday as you can get.

So, what happens when the two cultures collide? You get pictures like these 14.

The first lot are courtesy of comedian Bethany Black – who is no stranger to Goth culture herself.

Google image search “Goths with Santa” and make your day 80% better. pic.twitter.com/YbEHisxrXX — Bethany Black twitch.tv/beffernieblack (@BeffernieBlack) November 17, 2020

1.

2.

3.

4.

Another tweeter, lawfully wedded wren, shared a few more.

society if coronavirus didn't exist so me and my friends could do this pic.twitter.com/1AtUKjWj4H — lawfully wedded wren ❤ (@pisstaken) November 15, 2020

5.

6.

7.