This video of the ‘sound guy’ reacting to Tom Cruise’s Covid rant is just brilliant

You’ll probably have seen (and heard) the story of Tom Cruise shouting at crew members on Mission: Impossible 7 after apparent breaches of on-set pandemic guidelines.

Cruise, who is the star and one of the producers of the movie, threatened instant dismissal of anyone who broke the rules (and quite right too, most people appeared to think).

And this is what it looked like from the sound guy’s point of view, courtesy of @BrentTerhune over on Twitter.

Fabulous.

And while we’re talking Cruise, the it would be remiss not to mention this wonderful spot by @greg_jenner.

Uncanny.

You can follow Brent over on Twitter here or on Instagram here.

READ MORE

Simply 27 times James Blunt put a smile on our face on Twitter

Source Twitter @BrentTerhune