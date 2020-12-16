This video of the ‘sound guy’ reacting to Tom Cruise’s Covid rant is just brilliant

You’ll probably have seen (and heard) the story of Tom Cruise shouting at crew members on Mission: Impossible 7 after apparent breaches of on-set pandemic guidelines.

Cruise, who is the star and one of the producers of the movie, threatened instant dismissal of anyone who broke the rules (and quite right too, most people appeared to think).

And this is what it looked like from the sound guy’s point of view, courtesy of @BrentTerhune over on Twitter.

Tom Cruise goes off on sound guy pic.twitter.com/SgOCeXrDWQ — Brent Terhune (@BrentTerhune) December 16, 2020

Fabulous.

And while we’re talking Cruise, the it would be remiss not to mention this wonderful spot by @greg_jenner.

Turns out Tom Cruise is only Tom Cruise when you can see his teeth. Otherwise he's Bradley Walsh pic.twitter.com/rqCcbzTxde — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) December 16, 2020

Uncanny.

