This all-time classic misunderstanding has gone viral all over again and it’s a salutary lesson for us all

This all-time classic misunderstanding on Facebook has gone viral all over again after it was shared by the great @JiMFelton on Twitter.

It’s a salutary lesson to always think twice – or even once – before commenting on your friend’s Facebook photos.

Because, well, have a look at this.

Oof.

And it reminded @siannybach of this.

Source Twitter @jimmfelton