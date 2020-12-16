This all-time classic misunderstanding has gone viral all over again and it’s a salutary lesson for us all
This all-time classic misunderstanding on Facebook has gone viral all over again after it was shared by the great @JiMFelton on Twitter.
It’s a salutary lesson to always think twice – or even once – before commenting on your friend’s Facebook photos.
Because, well, have a look at this.
Oof.
I mean they got one thing right, he is a beautiful baby!
— It’s Not Punny ✊🏾 (@punny_enough) December 15, 2020
Hey I’d take Marsupial birth to human birth any day. Queef out a tiny little thing and then raise it in a pouch. No labour, no water breaking, no screaming in agony.
— Amy Kirk #Childfree💀👩🏼🎨🕊💜🏳️🌈♎️ (@AmyKirk92) December 15, 2020
I have seen uglier babies to be fair. 😂😂😂
— Brian Bradshaw (@DasAchtungkid) December 15, 2020
And it reminded @siannybach of this.
And you can follow @JimMFelton over on Twitter here.
