This German television parody of The Crown perfectly mocks Boris Johnson and Brexit

With the UK’s Brexit negotiations still ongoing, patience to reach a deal is starting to wear thin on all sides.

It’s also no secret that the whole Brexit saga isn’t exactly endearing Britain to its European neighbours – especially not to Germany, it seems.

Turning frustration into humour, A German television show, Extra3, has brilliantly mocked Boris Johnson and his Brexit proposals in a spoof inspired by  The Crown.

Here’s the video – complete with subtitles, of course – in full:

The video, coming in at a little under three-minutes,  features clips of Boris Johnson’s most infamous and cringeworthy moments.

And here are just some of the things people are saying about it:

Source: extra 3

 