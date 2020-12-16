This German television parody of The Crown perfectly mocks Boris Johnson and Brexit

With the UK’s Brexit negotiations still ongoing, patience to reach a deal is starting to wear thin on all sides.

It’s also no secret that the whole Brexit saga isn’t exactly endearing Britain to its European neighbours – especially not to Germany, it seems.

Turning frustration into humour, A German television show, Extra3, has brilliantly mocked Boris Johnson and his Brexit proposals in a spoof inspired by The Crown.

Here’s the video – complete with subtitles, of course – in full:

The video, coming in at a little under three-minutes, features clips of Boris Johnson’s most infamous and cringeworthy moments.

And here are just some of the things people are saying about it:

Boris Johnson and his Brexit proposals are now in a spoof of Netflix's The Crown entitled 'The Clown'. Our country and PM are literally a global laughing stock. pic.twitter.com/laik9lLAro — Katy (@KatyJayne101) December 15, 2020

The way the world sees us. Funny if it were not so tragic and self inflicted. https://t.co/JeSd6nBHLV — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) December 15, 2020

I would laugh if I wasn't crying 😢 😢 😢 — Jan Matthews 🇪🇺 😷🇪🇺 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿♎ 🇪🇺 (@janmatthews) December 15, 2020

The Germans do have a sense of humour, and they are laughing at Johnson. I know some people actually voted for him because they think he’s funny, but please can we elect a proper statesperson next time. https://t.co/4q5Vznd6W5 — Beth #ReJoinerNow 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇸🇪🇺⭐️ (@thomasbeth) December 15, 2020

This is nothing like the crown, it's much more factual. — scook2003 – do gooder (@scook2003) December 12, 2020

READ MORE

People have been suggesting nicknames for Boris Johnson – the 16 funniest

Source: extra 3