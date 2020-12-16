This German television parody of The Crown perfectly mocks Boris Johnson and Brexit
With the UK’s Brexit negotiations still ongoing, patience to reach a deal is starting to wear thin on all sides.
It’s also no secret that the whole Brexit saga isn’t exactly endearing Britain to its European neighbours – especially not to Germany, it seems.
Turning frustration into humour, A German television show, Extra3, has brilliantly mocked Boris Johnson and his Brexit proposals in a spoof inspired by The Crown.
Here’s the video – complete with subtitles, of course – in full:
The video, coming in at a little under three-minutes, features clips of Boris Johnson’s most infamous and cringeworthy moments.
And here are just some of the things people are saying about it:
Boris Johnson and his Brexit proposals are now in a spoof of Netflix's The Crown entitled 'The Clown'.
Our country and PM are literally a global laughing stock. pic.twitter.com/laik9lLAro
— Katy (@KatyJayne101) December 15, 2020
The way the world sees us. Funny if it were not so tragic and self inflicted. https://t.co/JeSd6nBHLV
— ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) December 15, 2020
I would laugh if I wasn't crying 😢 😢 😢
— Jan Matthews 🇪🇺 😷🇪🇺 🏴♎ 🇪🇺 (@janmatthews) December 15, 2020
The Germans do have a sense of humour, and they are laughing at Johnson. I know some people actually voted for him because they think he’s funny, but please can we elect a proper statesperson next time. https://t.co/4q5Vznd6W5
— Beth #ReJoinerNow 🏳️🌈🇪🇸🇪🇺⭐️ (@thomasbeth) December 15, 2020
This is nothing like the crown, it's much more factual.
— scook2003 – do gooder (@scook2003) December 12, 2020
READ MORE
People have been suggesting nicknames for Boris Johnson – the 16 funniest
Source: extra 3