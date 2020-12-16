14 burning questions the world has for Britain about Christmas

Britain is a nation known for its unique traditions, and when you take a step back and look at how we celebrate Christmas, some of the customs start to look a little… strange.

It’s no surprise that people have a lot of questions about what we get up to over the festive period. So without further to do, here are 14 questions the rest of the world has for Britain about Christmas:

1.

Why are the British obsessed with pigs in blankets? — ChariZard (@AndrewWhite07) December 25, 2015

2.

why do british people call the 2nd day of christmas boxing day?? who tf do u fight — andreea 🎄mando spoilers (@mandosleia) December 22, 2019

3.

british moots wtf is a mince pie…. is there not minced meat in it?? why is it called a mincemeat pie if theres no meat in???? — yumi (@bunnykgs) December 23, 2019

4.

why do all the british people wear paper crowns on christmas im so confused??? — c (@aquiIera) December 26, 2013

5.

i have now learned about how british people set fire to their christmas desserts and i ask: what is wrong with you and also how do i do it? — Nirali EVERMORE MADE ME CRY (@firewordsparklr) December 14, 2020

6.

Why do British people say happy Christmas instead of merry? — MarkDarcyEMT (@DarcyEmt) November 5, 2020

7.

Why do british people love weepy Christmas adverts so much, somene pls explain — jill (@HeyJillianFay) November 11, 2020

8.

I need a british person to tell me what a christmas sandwich is — Arle 🎄🦌🐺 IT CRIMMAS (@schlondpoofah) December 14, 2019

9.

English people have theeeeee strangest names for meals like bubble and squeak what even is that?? — stephen harper’s sub (@intrnetdaughter) December 3, 2013

10.

something i learned is that the queen of england does a speech on christmas??? lmaooo — why don’t you (@justcrushme) December 12, 2020

11.

i will never understand why british people put up their christmas trees so early — matilda (@mwaahtilda) December 10, 2013

12.

What are advent calendars ?? And why are they made of chocolate ?? Is it a British thing or — Goth Mama (@desolationroww) December 1, 2013

13.

“Why do British people do citrus fruit at Christmas? Is it a scurvy thing?” — Jen Walters/Shulkie (@LawfulHulk) October 6, 2020

14.

Why do British people call Santa Clause Father Christmas? — simplicity ✨ (@_simplicityyy) December 11, 2019

READ MORE

16 very unfortunately designed Christmas decorations

Image source: Flickr:clevrcat / Flickr: scousesmurf / Creative Commons