This “heartwarming” news story received the takedowns it deserved
Over to the United States of America, Southern California to be exact, where local news source ABC7 Eyewitness News had a “heartwarming” story to share.
The story focuses on Lorie Carafelli-Fleming, a nurse currently receiving leukemia treatments, and her co-workers who donated their personal time off so she could recover.
Needless to say, the idea of health care professionals having to sacrifice their own vacation days in order for a fellow healthcare worker to recover from a life-threatening illness didn’t leave many people feeling heart-warmed.
Here are 7 of the best takedowns:
1.
there's nothing heartwarming about a system so screwed up that people can't even take time off themselves for their health https://t.co/LGNEqhVbmm
— sai ✨🎅🏽 (@Saisailu97) December 15, 2020
2.
https://t.co/gN7kXfWznP pic.twitter.com/t4H2kNhqrt
— Hannah Shaw-Williams (@HSW3K) December 15, 2020
3.
me taking in the horrors of US labor laws and healthcare even for nurses with cancer during a pandemic: HEARTWARMING!!!!!!!! https://t.co/DCJV4Mufyp
— David Mack (@davidmackau) December 15, 2020
4.
Imaging having a heart that's "warmed" by this and not outraged https://t.co/TGrbRjFFos
— Maximillian Alvarez (@maximillian_alv) December 16, 2020
5.
we need to turn the country off and then turn it back on https://t.co/RRi7ARFkQt
— manny (@mannyfidel) December 15, 2020
6.
The dystopian bleakness of everyday American life is beyond the pale. https://t.co/eTuWD8Ahn5
— Film Crit Hulk (@FilmCritHULK) December 15, 2020
7.
BONE-CHILLING: In the middle of health crisis, frontline health workers scramble to save co-worker's livelihood, highlighting broken system.
*Fixed that headline for you. #CashReliefNow https://t.co/zlvTqOju5h
— Humanity Forward (@HumanityForward) December 16, 2020
In conclusion:
Every heartwarming human interest story in america is like "he raised $20,000 to keep 200 orphans from being crushed in the orphan-crushing machine" and then never asks why an orphan-crushing machine exists or why you'd need to pay to prevent it from being used.
— Anosognosiogenesis (@pookleblinky) September 25, 2020
