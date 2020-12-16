This “heartwarming” news story received the takedowns it deserved

Over to the United States of America, Southern California to be exact, where local news source ABC7 Eyewitness News had a “heartwarming” story to share.

The story focuses on Lorie Carafelli-Fleming, a nurse currently receiving leukemia treatments, and her co-workers who donated their personal time off so she could recover.

Needless to say, the idea of health care professionals having to sacrifice their own vacation days in order for a fellow healthcare worker to recover from a life-threatening illness didn’t leave many people feeling heart-warmed.

Here are 7 of the best takedowns:

there's nothing heartwarming about a system so screwed up that people can't even take time off themselves for their health https://t.co/LGNEqhVbmm — sai ✨🎅🏽 (@Saisailu97) December 15, 2020

me taking in the horrors of US labor laws and healthcare even for nurses with cancer during a pandemic: HEARTWARMING!!!!!!!! https://t.co/DCJV4Mufyp — David Mack (@davidmackau) December 15, 2020

Imaging having a heart that's "warmed" by this and not outraged https://t.co/TGrbRjFFos — Maximillian Alvarez (@maximillian_alv) December 16, 2020

we need to turn the country off and then turn it back on https://t.co/RRi7ARFkQt — manny (@mannyfidel) December 15, 2020

The dystopian bleakness of everyday American life is beyond the pale. https://t.co/eTuWD8Ahn5 — Film Crit Hulk (@FilmCritHULK) December 15, 2020

BONE-CHILLING: In the middle of health crisis, frontline health workers scramble to save co-worker's livelihood, highlighting broken system. *Fixed that headline for you. #CashReliefNow https://t.co/zlvTqOju5h — Humanity Forward (@HumanityForward) December 16, 2020

Every heartwarming human interest story in america is like "he raised $20,000 to keep 200 orphans from being crushed in the orphan-crushing machine" and then never asks why an orphan-crushing machine exists or why you'd need to pay to prevent it from being used. — Anosognosiogenesis (@pookleblinky) September 25, 2020

