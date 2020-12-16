Donald Trump said it was the ‘most corrupt election’ and Mark Hamill totally owned him – again

Everyone’s known for quite some time now that Joe Biden won the US presidential election and now the Electoral College system has made it official.

Everyone except for Donald Trump and his cronies, however, who continue to insist that the so-called president was cheated out of another four years in office.

MOST CORRUPT ELECTION IN U.S. HISTORY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2020

And there plenty of entirely on-point responses like this.

Fact: 86 judges across the country, many of them appointed by Trump, said there was no evidence of corruption. — Potus Explodus Singh MD 🌊 (@LabyrinthWeaver) December 13, 2020

And this.

Must be hard for Trump’s warped EGO to know he lost both the electoral college and the popular vote! Constantly reminding him of the fact is important 🙂 pic.twitter.com/RHOA8XyKPZ — MURRAY🧢🇺🇸 (@murray_nyc) December 13, 2020

But our favourite response came from Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

And as you might already know, it’s not the first time Hamill’s done this sort of thing in the last few days.

While in OZ, don’t forget to ask the Wizard for a heart, too.

❤️ https://t.co/aHefVK61jF — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 10, 2020

Stand by for lawsuit alleging the magazine’s selection process was fraudulent and rigged.#TimeLoser_tRUMP pic.twitter.com/SupLLMUh75 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 11, 2020

.@RudyGiuliani-by far the greatest conspiracy theorist in the history of America & who has been working tirelessly to undermine faith in our democracy in service to the most corrupt president (by far!) in the history of the USA, has fallen victim to the Fake News Covid Hoax. #SAD https://t.co/18r9M8RKiR — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 6, 2020

