You’ll never be able to look at KFC logo in the same way again after this observation

In today’s edition of “how on earth did I not notice that before?” we take a closer look at the KFC logo.

Over on Twitter, @FreddieCampion shared an observation his wife made about everyone’s favourite chicken slinging colonel. Warning: You’ll never be able to look at Colonel Sanders in the same way again.

My wife just confessed that for her entire childhood she thought Colonel Sanders’ bow tie was his whole body and now I can’t stop seeing a tiny stick body every time I look at him. pic.twitter.com/qVad6t93SA — Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) December 16, 2020

Here’s what people had to say on the matter:

OMG.

Oh. My. God. whole world : changed https://t.co/9q66UdGIGZ — Scott Heim (@Scott_Heim) December 16, 2020

I hate this. https://t.co/qWBqrTWxMo — How the Grogu Stole Christmas (@Spearhafoc_) December 16, 2020

The tweet inspired others to share their own logo observations.

😂 I couldn’t understand why people were wearing black and yellow cartoon teeth t shirts. Then I finally found out it was the new Batman logo (in my defence the yellow “teeth” stand out)😂 pic.twitter.com/rs34YpWkks — Is 2020 over yet? (@nadiabirm) December 16, 2020

I was like 25 when I realized this was D. When I was a kid, I thought it was a weird treble clef cause all the movies were musical 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/aQjqeiLwY4 — Torin 🏳️‍🌈✊ (@toho1988) December 16, 2020

How about the arrow in the E in FedEx. I never saw it until my son pointed it out… and now it’s all I see. pic.twitter.com/fepI10eHuP — Christina Olson (@chrisol72) December 16, 2020

My entire childhood I thought the MLB logo was a floating duck and I didn’t understand it. I was not a smart kid. pic.twitter.com/0DESh8vk70 — Nick Lewis (@NickLewis37) December 16, 2020

READ MORE

There’s going to be a KFC movie with a sexy Colonel Sanders – 11 finger lickin’ good reactions

Source: @FreddieCampion / Flickr