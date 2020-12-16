Edwina Currie’s no-nonsense takedown of this far-right anti-masker made everyone’s day better
Over on Twitter Paul Joseph Watson – memorably labelled a ‘repulsive, racist, far-right, Muslim-hating, conspiracy theorist imbecile’ by Piers Morgan – has been busy trolling men who wear a mask to help save lives and stop the spread of coronavirus.
We only mention it because former Tory MP and government minister Edwina Currie – you remember – became everyone’s unlikeliest hero when she responded like this.
And if you thought lots of people’s minds immediately turned to John Major, you’d be right.
You’ve got him pegged.
It's not even 11am and a former tory MP is telling Alan Partridge's basement dwelling 4chan cousin to try pegging today is already ruined pic.twitter.com/EgIdXji1Lx
Edwina Currie has endorsed pegging pic.twitter.com/yGF1u5Nnql
Edwina, would you be interested in doing an op-ed for The House magazine on this? I’ll take 800 words.
To conclude …
There’s a lot to process here pic.twitter.com/EsR1ofpXT3
Only one question remained.
who had Edwina Currie, pegging advocate on their 2020 bingo? pic.twitter.com/2Xfm5TobUD
