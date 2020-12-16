Edwina Currie’s no-nonsense takedown of this far-right anti-masker made everyone’s day better

Over on Twitter Paul Joseph Watson – memorably labelled a ‘repulsive, racist, far-right, Muslim-hating, conspiracy theorist imbecile’ by Piers Morgan – has been busy trolling men who wear a mask to help save lives and stop the spread of coronavirus.

We only mention it because former Tory MP and government minister Edwina Currie – you remember – became everyone’s unlikeliest hero when she responded like this.

And if you thought lots of people’s minds immediately turned to John Major, you’d be right.

You’ve got him pegged. — Alex (@AlexanderFreeUK) December 16, 2020

It's not even 11am and a former tory MP is telling Alan Partridge's basement dwelling 4chan cousin to try pegging today is already ruined pic.twitter.com/EgIdXji1Lx — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) December 16, 2020

Edwina Currie has endorsed pegging pic.twitter.com/yGF1u5Nnql — Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) December 16, 2020

Edwina, would you be interested in doing an op-ed for The House magazine on this? I’ll take 800 words. — Alan White (@aljwhite) December 16, 2020

To conclude …

There’s a lot to process here pic.twitter.com/EsR1ofpXT3 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 16, 2020

Only one question remained.

who had Edwina Currie, pegging advocate on their 2020 bingo? pic.twitter.com/2Xfm5TobUD — the blurred man (@stepheniscowboy) December 16, 2020

