Adrian Edmondson’s on University Challenge and it’s made everyone’s day better – favourite responses

It was one of the most memorable episodes of the Young Ones, when Viv, Rick, Neil and Mike (‘Scumbag College) took on ‘Footlights College’ on University Challenge.

Thirty-eight years after the episode – ‘Bambi’ – first aired on BBC2, Adrian Edmondson is about to do the real thing.

And lo, it came to pass, that on 22nd Dec on BBC2, television did eat itself. pic.twitter.com/Lg466ei1tO — Adrian Edmondson (@AdrianEdmondson) December 16, 2020

And it’s fair to say people love it, they really love it. Here are our 9 favourite responses.

Hope someone gave Devlin a helmet pic.twitter.com/rAIIjEIZrv — David★Jack (@DamJef) December 16, 2020

Crop rotation in the 14th Century was considerably more widespread after…John? — Move along, Nowt to see here. (@Andy_McLean) December 16, 2020

It’s shocking how the other contestants insisted that you be plexiglassed in. pic.twitter.com/YIv5r9PJkN — Eddie T (@EdwardTurvey) December 16, 2020

They could have at least given you the right seat. pic.twitter.com/RI0vmmjcbv — Steve Clarke (@clarkey85steve) December 16, 2020

Ahh Ade I’m so glad you’re on this show. I’ve been trying uo find out for years if Toxeth O’Grady still holds the records for worlds stickiest bogey and most marshmallows up one nostril but I can’t get an answer. Could you let me know please? 😂 — Alan Brindley-T (@mralanbrindley) December 16, 2020

I do. — Toxteth O’Grady (@Bags_73) December 16, 2020

Nice! Hope you got one of these in as the end credits started to roll. pic.twitter.com/fgls7r2bpt — HO HO HOwen (@owenhants) December 16, 2020

And because you can’t possibly watch it enough.

Source Twitter @AdrianEdmondson