This hilarious Donald Trump video is the perfect farewell to the so-called president
Donald Trump’s resounding election defeat to Joe Biden is even more official than it already was after the US electoral college confirmed the result everyone – except Trump and his cronies – already knew.
And there’s no better farewell than this brilliant video by Paul Lee Teeks – @paulleeteeks over on Twitter – which went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself.
Coming January 20th, 2021… or should I say, LEAVING.#TrumpDerangementSyndrome #TrumpIsALaughingStock pic.twitter.com/HpTpssrQ9m
— Paul Lee Teeks (@PaulLeeTeeks) December 11, 2020
Simply fantastic. And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.
Good night Donald J. Trump… pic.twitter.com/27P9OxbPBW
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 15, 2020
Stop what you’re doing right now and watch this. You’ll thank me.
pic.twitter.com/Hjh5zKED03
— lost girl (@VodkaMuse) December 14, 2020
Brilliant! https://t.co/bCqUKPMwdX
— Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) December 12, 2020
🎵And now the end is near, and so I face the final curtain… 🎵 https://t.co/yhePrOFE1S
— Víctor Trujillo (@V_TrujilloM) December 15, 2020
#BYE_DON 👋 https://t.co/nTrIJrMhn0
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 15, 2020
And just in case you were wondering.
Let me just say something to all the IP experts saying I STOLE this video from Comedy Central; Comedy Central's watermark is right there in the upper left hand corner – I just ADDED Donald Trump's head to the video – hence my addition to the original video. (It's what I do here.)
— Paul Lee Teeks (@PaulLeeTeeks) December 12, 2020
I assumed most people would have already seen the original video that was aired on Comedy Central – and starred @TonyAtamanuik – since it was aired over TWO YEARS ago and has been ALL over the internet since.
I mean give me a God damn break wit' dis.
— Paul Lee Teeks (@PaulLeeTeeks) December 12, 2020
Oh and one more thing, if you don't like my addition to the original video, I don't give a flying f**k.
— Paul Lee Teeks (@PaulLeeTeeks) December 12, 2020
READ MORE
Donald Trump tweeted ‘wisdom and courage’ and Mark Hamill’s response was simply wizard
Source Twitter @PaulLeeTeeks