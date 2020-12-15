Putin congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US election before senior Republicans – the only 9 responses you need

In the latest blow to Donald Trump’s attempt to deny reality, Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Joe Biden on winning the 2020 US presidential election.

In simpler times, Russia being the last country to recognise the result of a democratic election wouldn’t be news, but what makes this noteworthy – aside from Trump’s storied connections with the country – is that Putin has beaten many senior Republicans to the punch.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris hours after Putin, the first time he’s acknowledged their victory.

Needless to say, people have thoughts – here are the only 9 you need:

