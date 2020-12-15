Putin congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US election before senior Republicans – the only 9 responses you need

In the latest blow to Donald Trump’s attempt to deny reality, Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Joe Biden on winning the 2020 US presidential election.

Joseph R. Biden @JoeBiden has been declared the winner of the US presidential election. Congratulations from Vladimir Putin: https://t.co/l3CdwE51xt — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) December 15, 2020

In simpler times, Russia being the last country to recognise the result of a democratic election wouldn’t be news, but what makes this noteworthy – aside from Trump’s storied connections with the country – is that Putin has beaten many senior Republicans to the punch.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris hours after Putin, the first time he’s acknowledged their victory.

BREAKING: Senate Majority Leader McConnell: "The Electoral College has spoken … Today, I want to congratulate President-elect Biden." pic.twitter.com/lsAdel7rgd — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 15, 2020

Needless to say, people have thoughts:

Vladimir Putin congratulating Joe Biden on winning the election has to hurt Trump. This is like your ex now dating the person who took your job. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) December 15, 2020

Putin and Mitch McConnell trying to figure out who would recognize Trump's loss first pic.twitter.com/OTKw0o9mat — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 15, 2020

Now that Putin has congratulated Joe Biden, I guess Republicans finally have his permission to do the same? — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) December 15, 2020

The fact that Vladimir Putin congratulated Joe Biden before Mitch McConnell tells you everything you need to know about the Republican party in 2020 — Red (@Redpainter1) December 15, 2020

An embarrassing morning in America as the Senate Majority Leader scrambles to catch up to Vladimir Putin in recognizing the will of the American people. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 15, 2020

Vladimir Putin just changed his relationship status on Facebook to “It’s complicated”. Trump’s still says “In a relationship”. https://t.co/eJpBscv8cp — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) December 15, 2020

LMAO, it took Vladimir Putin to come and congratulate President Biden for the cowardly Senate GOP to emerge from their cocoon of stupidity and finally acknowledge his historic win. Seriously, GOP…did you think nobody would notice??? — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 15, 2020

Putin was first. Never forget. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 15, 2020

