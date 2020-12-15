This nurse explaining why she’s not wearing a mask (but does at work) will have you facepalming into 2021
We don’t have a facepalm of the year award but if we did then we might just have found the winner.
It’s a nurse at a Make America Great Again convention explaining why she’s not wearing a mask (but does at work).
And it’s, well, here goes …
COVID Nurse at the MAGA Rally does not believe in wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/1SvKyFpPCf
— ʍɐןʇǝɹ ɯɐsʇǝɹsou (@waltermasterson) December 13, 2020
And it went viral after it was shared by @RexChapman on Twitter.
She’s a nurse.
Not all nurses are smart… pic.twitter.com/pylSdSEO6z
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 14, 2020
Only one question remained.
what's so bizarre about this is that she recognizes the masks prevent transmission. i kind of wanted to hear why she therefore won't wear one outside of the hospital https://t.co/LYIPouimP0
— gianduja kiss (@giandujakiss) December 14, 2020
READ MORE
Jill Biden had the perfect response to the man who mocked her doctorate
Source Twitter @waltermasterson TikTok @waltermasterson