This nurse explaining why she’s not wearing a mask (but does at work) will have you facepalming into 2021

We don’t have a facepalm of the year award but if we did then we might just have found the winner.

It’s a nurse at a Make America Great Again convention explaining why she’s not wearing a mask (but does at work).

And it’s, well, here goes …

COVID Nurse at the MAGA Rally does not believe in wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/1SvKyFpPCf — ʍɐןʇǝɹ ɯɐsʇǝɹsou (@waltermasterson) December 13, 2020

And it went viral after it was shared by @RexChapman on Twitter.

She’s a nurse. Not all nurses are smart… pic.twitter.com/pylSdSEO6z — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 14, 2020

Only one question remained.

what's so bizarre about this is that she recognizes the masks prevent transmission. i kind of wanted to hear why she therefore won't wear one outside of the hospital https://t.co/LYIPouimP0 — gianduja kiss (@giandujakiss) December 14, 2020

