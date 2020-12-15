Jill Biden had the perfect response to the man who mocked her doctorate

You might have heard about that weird Wall Street Journal column which questioned Jill Biden’s right to call herself a doctor.

Someone called Joseph Epstein offered the First Lady-in-waiting ‘a bit of advice’ suggesting she stop calling herself ‘Dr Jill Biden’ because it ‘sounds and feel fraudulent, not to say a touch comic’.

Calling her ‘kiddo’, Epstein said she should drop the ‘Dr’ because it refers to an ‘Ed D – a doctor of education, earned at the University of Delaware’.

And there were lots of admirable and totally on-point responses.

It's weird — I saw all of the Indiana Jones movies in theaters and I don't remember any guys yelling that he didn't deserve to be called "Dr. Jones" in any of them. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 13, 2020

.@jamestaranto, you and the @WSJ should be embarrassed to print the disgusting and sexist attack on @DrBiden running on the @WSJopinion page. If you had any respect for women at all you would remove this repugnant display of chauvinism from your paper and apologize to her. — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosaDC) December 12, 2020

Next up the Wall Street Journal and Joseph Epstein go after Dr. Seuss. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) December 13, 2020

Her name is Dr. Jill Biden. Get used to it. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 13, 2020

But none were better than this from Dr Jill Biden herself, which managed to be restrained, dignified, and totally brutal at the same time.

Together, we will build a world where the accomplishments of our daughters will be celebrated, rather than diminished. — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) December 14, 2020

Boom.

Might need to get some treatment for that burn. Is there a doctor in the house?

pic.twitter.com/oz8BJF1UAS — Young Americans for Biden & Harris (@YAFBiden) December 14, 2020

Our next First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden https://t.co/azLoRmz2NB — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosaDC) December 14, 2020

Source Twitter @DrBiden H/T Indy100