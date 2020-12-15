Jill Biden had the perfect response to the man who mocked her doctorate

You might have heard about that weird Wall Street Journal column which questioned Jill Biden’s right to call herself a doctor.

Someone called Joseph Epstein offered the First Lady-in-waiting ‘a bit of advice’ suggesting she stop calling herself ‘Dr Jill Biden’ because it ‘sounds and feel fraudulent, not to say a touch comic’.

Calling her ‘kiddo’, Epstein said she should drop the ‘Dr’ because it refers to an ‘Ed D – a doctor of education, earned at the University of Delaware’.

And there were lots of admirable and totally on-point responses.

But none were better than this from Dr Jill Biden herself, which managed to be restrained, dignified, and totally brutal at the same time.

Boom.

Might need to get some treatment for that burn. Is there a doctor in the house?

Source Twitter @DrBiden H/T Indy100