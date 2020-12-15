The first in an occasional series – interview of the week – goes to this exchange with comedian @billyeichner from his Emmy-nominated series, Billy On The Street.

It also went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @Taylorrr312 who had this to say about it.

People fuckin can’t handle it when you match their energy LMAO pic.twitter.com/tmZxBT7WuB — Guy LeDouche (@Taylorrr312) December 13, 2020

And from the man himself.

You can find a whole load more clips over here (and @billyeichner on Twitter here).

Source Twitter @Taylorrr312 TikTok @nameawoman