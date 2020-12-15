Interview of the week
The first in an occasional series – interview of the week – goes to this exchange with comedian @billyeichner from his Emmy-nominated series, Billy On The Street.
@nameawoman
well that escalated quickly
It also went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @Taylorrr312 who had this to say about it.
People fuckin can’t handle it when you match their energy LMAO pic.twitter.com/tmZxBT7WuB
— Guy LeDouche (@Taylorrr312) December 13, 2020
Billy. You’re the best. https://t.co/SeDk5g9OHI
— Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) December 15, 2020
And from the man himself.
I miss NYC. ❤️ https://t.co/FI8vAKDiHu
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 15, 2020
You can find a whole load more clips over here (and @billyeichner on Twitter here).
Source Twitter @Taylorrr312 TikTok @nameawoman