Funniest TV quiz moment of the year (and Greta Thunberg made it even better)
It’s that time of the year again when thoughts turn to round-ups of the year past, and Diyora Shadijanova – @thediyora over on Twitter – has done a rather wonderful thread of the most iconic British TV moments of 2020.
This is just one of them, a moment on the BBC’s Mastermind from back in Januarywhich wins quiz question (and answer) of the year, no contest.
5. When this Mastermind contestant had no clue who Greta Thunberg was pic.twitter.com/EkZsPGQXAA
— Diyora Shadijanova 🇺🇿 🇹🇯 (Диёра Шадижанова) (@thediyora) December 13, 2020
And Greta Thunberg, you might remember, had the perfect response. She did this.
You can read the whole thread here.
READ MORE
This hilarious Donald Trump video is the perfect farewell to the so-called president
Source Twitter @thediyora