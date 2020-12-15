The Electoral College confirms a resounding win for Joe Biden – again: 18 vote-winning reactions

On Monday, the Electoral College voted overwhelmingly for Joe Biden, removing any further opportunities for Team Trump to pursue legal avenues – however bizarre – to overturn the results of the US election.

The sitting president has tweeted just one thing since the win – a short thread stating that his Attorney General, Bill Barr, will be leaving his post. We’d imagine the two events are connected.

President-elect Biden, however, tweeted this:

In America, politicians don’t take power — the people grant it to them. The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing — not even a pandemic or an abuse of power — can extinguish that flame. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 15, 2020

Perhaps Trump is trying to word his congratulations carefully before he shares them.

This is how Twitter reacted to the news of the Biden Harris win. Again.

So Joe Biden wins, again! I wonder if Donald Trump is tired of all the winning. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 15, 2020

The US electoral college voting is basically the Eurovision Song Contest with the winner getting the nuclear codes. — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) December 14, 2020

Joe Biden won again! Donald Trump, inarguably the worst President in US history, lost again. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 14, 2020

pack your shit, asshole, you just lost the electoral college vote — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 14, 2020

It's beautiful that Donald Trump hasn't lost just once, but every single day for a month and a half so congratulations to Joe Biden for winning the election for the 37th time this year. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) December 14, 2020

9.