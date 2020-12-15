The Electoral College confirms a resounding win for Joe Biden – again: 18 vote-winning reactions

On Monday, the Electoral College voted overwhelmingly for Joe Biden, removing any further opportunities for Team Trump to pursue legal avenues – however bizarre – to overturn the results of the US election.

The sitting president has tweeted just one thing since the win – a short thread stating that his Attorney General, Bill Barr, will be leaving his post. We’d imagine the two events are connected.

President-elect Biden, however, tweeted this:

Perhaps Trump is trying to word his congratulations carefully before he shares them.

This is how Twitter reacted to the news of the Biden Harris win. Again.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2