This Covid-sceptic Telegraph columnist’s claim was a savage self-own – 11 perfect clapbacks
Allison Pearson seems to be trying her best to fill the vacant slot left by Katie Hopkins, with several seriously bad takes under her belt.
She accused a family of faking photographs when their son was forced to sleep on the floor of a hospital while waiting to be seen, said Priti Patel is too short to be a bully, and claimed lockdowns only postpone deaths, rather than saving lives.
Her most relevant outrageous announcement, however, was this …
The reason it’s relevant is that she tweeted this nugget of Covid-19 scepticism.
from Benedict Cumberbatch GIFs via Gfycat
Of course, her claim attracted quite a lot of reactions, so we picked the best.
1.
Three good friends of mine lost parents to covid.
My colleague Kate Garraway’s husband is in a coma from it.
My parents just had it.
One of my sons just had it.
One of my brothers, his wife, & their eldest daughter just had it.
My niece just had it.
Consider yourself lucky. https://t.co/95qoviKp85
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 14, 2020
2.
When the lack of Covid awareness you hanker for was in play Jan/Feb the heir and spare and PM got it. What do you think it was doing in poorer communities with pre existing vulnerability?
— Shelagh Fogarty (@ShelaghFogarty) December 14, 2020
3.
Once again I must ask: Does she read her own shit columns pic.twitter.com/ybVCLOqgDz
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 14, 2020
4.
No one in my immediate line of sight is eating an Italian hoagie. Is there any evidence that Italian hoagies even exist? https://t.co/owpI0sew27
— Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) December 14, 2020
5.
— Andy Parmo 🎄 (@andyparmo) December 14, 2020
6.
Allison Pearson really should read more Allison Pearson. pic.twitter.com/NNPKqtFyqd
— Otto English (@Otto_English) December 14, 2020
7.
“Without daily news would we even know there was an epidemic?”
Call me naive, but is that not how news works? https://t.co/7TShz5wk8O
— Alice Salisbury (@alicesalisburyj) December 14, 2020
8.
Hey Allison – maybe you forgot the person you live with who had Covid? Do they not count? pic.twitter.com/vxllbnEdEx
— Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) December 14, 2020
9.
I've asked so many people if they know who #AllisonPearson is.
Hardly anyone.
Two people knew someone (not close) who'd heard of her.
Without her Telegraph column would we even know she existed? pic.twitter.com/Nf3qWsi2uZ
— Captain Haggerty (@AngelaHaggerty) December 15, 2020
10.
“this doesn’t affect me directly so it must not be that big of a deal” is a very short sighted & dangerous train of thought https://t.co/D69amlpUvO
— megan YELI MVP brown (@thatgirlondeck) December 14, 2020
11.
'Where did the sun go at 4pm yesterday? I could not see it so probably either someone stole it or it simply stopped existing' – Bluetick Edgy-Opinion, The Telegraph (£)
— No Cheeses For Us Meeces (@Scriblit) December 14, 2020
One final point for Ms. Pearson –
Can't believe Boris Johnson is the prime minister, hardly anyone I know votes Conservative. https://t.co/vfNEdQJzgx
— James Bloodworth (@J_Bloodworth) December 14, 2020
READ MORE
Allison Pearson said it’s ‘good’ her son got Covid – only 7 responses you need
Source Allison Pearson Image Amin Moshrefi on Unsplash