This Covid-sceptic Telegraph columnist’s claim was a savage self-own – 11 perfect clapbacks

Allison Pearson seems to be trying her best to fill the vacant slot left by Katie Hopkins, with several seriously bad takes under her belt.

She accused a family of faking photographs when their son was forced to sleep on the floor of a hospital while waiting to be seen, said Priti Patel is too short to be a bully, and claimed lockdowns only postpone deaths, rather than saving lives.

Her most relevant outrageous announcement, however, was this …

The reason it’s relevant is that she tweeted this nugget of Covid-19 scepticism.

Of course, her claim attracted quite a lot of reactions, so we picked the best.

1.

Three good friends of mine lost parents to covid.

My colleague Kate Garraway’s husband is in a coma from it.

My parents just had it.

One of my sons just had it.

One of my brothers, his wife, & their eldest daughter just had it.

My niece just had it.

Consider yourself lucky. https://t.co/95qoviKp85 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 14, 2020

2.

When the lack of Covid awareness you hanker for was in play Jan/Feb the heir and spare and PM got it. What do you think it was doing in poorer communities with pre existing vulnerability? — Shelagh Fogarty (@ShelaghFogarty) December 14, 2020

3.

Once again I must ask: Does she read her own shit columns pic.twitter.com/ybVCLOqgDz — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 14, 2020

4.

No one in my immediate line of sight is eating an Italian hoagie. Is there any evidence that Italian hoagies even exist? https://t.co/owpI0sew27 — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) December 14, 2020

5.

6.

Allison Pearson really should read more Allison Pearson. pic.twitter.com/NNPKqtFyqd — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 14, 2020

7.

“Without daily news would we even know there was an epidemic?” Call me naive, but is that not how news works? https://t.co/7TShz5wk8O — Alice Salisbury (@alicesalisburyj) December 14, 2020

8.

Hey Allison – maybe you forgot the person you live with who had Covid? Do they not count? pic.twitter.com/vxllbnEdEx — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) December 14, 2020

9.

I've asked so many people if they know who #AllisonPearson is.

Hardly anyone.

Two people knew someone (not close) who'd heard of her.

Without her Telegraph column would we even know she existed? pic.twitter.com/Nf3qWsi2uZ — Captain Haggerty (@AngelaHaggerty) December 15, 2020

10.

“this doesn’t affect me directly so it must not be that big of a deal” is a very short sighted & dangerous train of thought https://t.co/D69amlpUvO — megan YELI MVP brown (@thatgirlondeck) December 14, 2020

11.

'Where did the sun go at 4pm yesterday? I could not see it so probably either someone stole it or it simply stopped existing' – Bluetick Edgy-Opinion, The Telegraph (£) — No Cheeses For Us Meeces (@Scriblit) December 14, 2020

One final point for Ms. Pearson –

Can't believe Boris Johnson is the prime minister, hardly anyone I know votes Conservative. https://t.co/vfNEdQJzgx — James Bloodworth (@J_Bloodworth) December 14, 2020

