Forget Die Hard – the best action film you’ll watch this December stars a hamster

Over on the aptly named Mister Hamster YouTube account, our attention has been drawn to this short but exciting video of a jail break.

This is the description, so you know what you’re letting yourself in for.

‘Scorpion maze with Traps for Hamsters. Today’s story is sure to be very dynamic.

Above is Mr Hamster, he was imprisoned. The hamster police ignored him, he broke the toilet, escaped several dangerous traps and ran away. Mr Hamster was quick, brave and lucky. The Hamster police could not catch him.’

It’s four minutes and 43 seconds well spent.

We were pleased to see the sweet buffet awaiting Mr. Hamster at the end, as – we presume – he must have been.

BuzzFeed’s Rachel Zarrell shared a shorter version on Twitter.

this is the best action film of the year pic.twitter.com/ucUKrl0s4A — #1 Rachel (@rachel) December 14, 2020

The clip has more than half a million views after just a day, with a lot of appreciative responses like these:

Honestly better than the last couple of Bourne flicks. https://t.co/ioKoDoJqwM — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) December 15, 2020

I was rooting for this escapee. Tenacious little mofo. https://t.co/gISGJefrRg — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) December 15, 2020

Finally – someone obviously thought the hamster mission was impossible.

Tom Cruise has let himself go a bit — Mother of Dragon (@ElbaDragon) December 14, 2020

Of course, we don’t know why he was in prison in the first place.

yeah its cute and all but what they don't tell you is this hamster is one of the most prolific serial killers in history and now he's loose https://t.co/2WsdVilSi0 — Joe Catface (@CatFace_Joe) December 14, 2020

Source Mister Hamster Image Screengrab