The name of this shoe resulted in a highly unfortunate product listing

It’s one thing calling a shoe ‘Predator’, but will nobody think of the poor saps who have to sell these things in children’s sizes?

A post by u/realcanadianbeaver on Reddit’s r/CorporateFacepalm forum shows exactly how that looks in print.

That’s got to be a bit off putting.

Here’s a little of what Redditors had to say about it.

Comes with free candy.

grandpasghost

Oh dear.

Strange_An0maly

What’s with the weird shape of that shoe? Is it made for Sonic the Hedgehog characters or something?

Rutgerman95

u/realcanadianbeaver added an update.

Amusingly, I just checked and it now says “kids” instead of “child”.

‘Unisex-kids Predator’

That’s loads better.

