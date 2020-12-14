The name of this shoe resulted in a highly unfortunate product listing
It’s one thing calling a shoe ‘Predator’, but will nobody think of the poor saps who have to sell these things in children’s sizes?
A post by u/realcanadianbeaver on Reddit’s r/CorporateFacepalm forum shows exactly how that looks in print.
That’s got to be a bit off putting.
Here’s a little of what Redditors had to say about it.
Comes with free candy.
grandpasghost
Oh dear.
Strange_An0maly
What’s with the weird shape of that shoe? Is it made for Sonic the Hedgehog characters or something?
Rutgerman95
u/realcanadianbeaver added an update.
Amusingly, I just checked and it now says “kids” instead of “child”.
‘Unisex-kids Predator’
That’s loads better.
from Andy Samberg GIFs via Gfycat
READ MORE
Source r/CorporateFacepalm Image r/CorporateFacepalm, Karatara on Pexels