These footballers briefly forgetting to take a knee had fans in stitches

Possibly the most entertaining moment of Tottenham’s Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Sunday came before the game had even kicked off.

The referee blew the whistle for the players to take a knee but two players – Spurs’ favourite Son Heung-min and Crystal Palace star Christian Benteke – momentarily forgot and just wanted to get going.

And the moment – in particular, their response when they realised what they’d done – was just brilliant.

No worries, lads, pretty sure no-one spotted it.

Source Twitter @dannyricho7