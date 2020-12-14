The Spanish foreign minister went viral because she nailed the problem at the heart of Brexit trade negotiations

Britain and the EU have entered the final stretch of negotiations over a Brexit trade deal, with Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen vowing to ‘go the extra mile’ to reach agreement.

Probably best not to hold your breath though.

And while we wait to find out what happens, Spanish foreign minister Arancha González-Laya went viral with her assessment of the problem at the heart of the talks.

She was interviewed on Sky News and this clip is well worth 70 seconds of your time.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it after it was sent viral by @sturdyAlex on Twitter.

READ MORE

11 blunt reactions to the warning not to stockpile ahead of Brexit

Source @sturdyAlex