Ted Cruz appeared to troll the whole of Canada and it was an epic self-own

To Canada, where prime minister Justin Trudeau has announced that every Canadian will be able to have the Covid-19 vaccine for free.

A good news story in a year when good news stories have been thin on the ground, obviously.

Canada just announced it’ll provide the new Covid vaccine to every Canadian who wants it — for free. Canada has ordered more vaccines per capita than any other nation. They’re planning to donate excess supply to impoverished countries. Humanity.🌎❤️🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/cboLj3tkx6 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 11, 2020

Except over the border in the US, Republican senator Ted Cruz, the former presidential wannabe and Donald Trump cheerleader, had a point to make.

That’s great. Just out of curiosity, which country was it that developed the vaccine? Wonder why. https://t.co/tv8CjuyqTN — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 12, 2020

We’re not 100% sure of the point he was trying to make because he hasn’t worded it very well, but you can have a good guess.

And this comeback was 100%.

Thanks for asking, Ted! The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was first developed in Germany by a pair of immigrant scientists from Turkey. Source: https://t.co/smM3938aw3 https://t.co/KyNr7oIPgl — March For Science 😷 (@MarchForScience) December 13, 2020

As self-owns go, this is surely top tier stuff.

The John S. Dunn Burn Center in Houston can be reached at (832) 325-7181 https://t.co/Lesrkj29pq — Esther Choo MD MPH (@choo_ek) December 13, 2020

The exchange went viral after it was shared by Raskel_61 over on Reddit and here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

‘Hah, my wife works at Pfizer and has been involved in the vaccine production at the Kalamazoo plant, so I read her the Ted Cruz tweet, not any of the responses or anything else. Her direct, immediate response was “Germany. Germany developed the vaccine.”‘ anras ‘This probably isn’t news to you, but your wife and her colleagues are amazing.’ Shalamarr ‘Ok. Let’s say hypothetically it was made in the US. Why would we not have millions of doses already? That’s not something to be proud of.’ Sneezer2013 Right? What the fuck was his point supposed to be? If it was fully developed in the US and if it was done with the US government’s support…what the fuck does that have to do with Canada providing it to all of their citizens for free?’ glitterlok

READ MORE

Donald Trump tweeted ‘wisdom and courage’ and Mark Hamill’s response was simply wizard

Source Reddit u/Raskel_61 Twitter @MarchForScience