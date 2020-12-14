The takedowns of this anti-vax mum’s prayer request have resurfaced as the Covid vaccine rolls out

It can’t be easy being married to an anti-vaxxer when you have children. Last year, one determined man took matters into his own hands and had his daughter vaccinated behind his wife’s back.

She told Twitter about it, asking for prayers.

We’re not totally sure why the tweet has resurfaced, but with the Covid-19 vaccine rolling out in the UK and the US, it’s definitely topical.

Some people were on her side.

Others reassured her.

A few were a little more scathing. These were the best.

To conclude, @Brasilmagic had some advice.

Source Indy100 Image CDC on Unsplash