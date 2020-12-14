The takedowns of this anti-vax mum’s prayer request have resurfaced as the Covid vaccine rolls out

It can’t be easy being married to an anti-vaxxer when you have children. Last year, one determined man took matters into his own hands and had his daughter vaccinated behind his wife’s back.

She told Twitter about it, asking for prayers.

We’re not totally sure why the tweet has resurfaced, but with the Covid-19 vaccine rolling out in the UK and the US, it’s definitely topical.

Some people were on her side.

Iv never been vaccinated.. iv been around the world with out a hitch .. iv had the flue just a hand full of time of my life that only last a day or two .. since I was a kid I are right, drank mostly water , plenty of exercise and rest .. or was it just plan dumb luck ? — vas (@vaspas1414) August 11, 2019

Others reassured her.

"Have your kids always been ok after vaccine shots?" I have my children have and my grandchildren and every person have known since childhood and throughout my 45 year working life "have been vaccinated" ….and I have never seen a single example of any detrimental effects — Dave of Letters (@liverational22) August 8, 2019

A few were a little more scathing. These were the best.

1.

Possibly they didn't tell you because they were aware you are a religious lunatic who believes in fictitious supreme beings but not scientifically immunizing your children from contagious diseases. If I were you I would request counseling to smarten yourself up, not "prayers". https://t.co/y21lPzrtra — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) August 9, 2019

2.

Here's your prayer:

Thank you God for this delusional woman's husband and mother in law, and their good, responsible sense to have her child inoculated in order to protect this child and others from dangerous and sometimes deadly disease.

Amen — 🇨🇦🇨🇦 HUMAN 🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@MaryEllenBella4) August 8, 2019

3.

After getting her vaccines my daughter grew four times her original size. Granted it took years but it was still pretty alarming. https://t.co/9c1bj2727i — Hunter (@HunterDK) August 8, 2019

4.

There is no such thing as being "anti vaccines" – you're either pro-vaccine or wrong https://t.co/nppMFxTSTw — Ben Fletcher (@BenSFletcher) August 8, 2019

5.

You want prayers? Ok. As a scientifically literate atheist I pray that you educate yourself on vaccines because you're going to kill your kid if you don't. https://t.co/hmboy04GIZ — 🎅🎄Shay Leene🎄🎅 (@cherokee_autumn) August 8, 2019

6.

I am so sorry to hear that your daughter has a greatly reduced chance of both dying from preventable diseases and has now joined the rest of humanity in protecting the lives those who can't be immunized from those diseases. It's a tragic day for all of us. — Satan Claus (@LokiLoptr) August 9, 2019

7.

Hope your daughter is ok and that her mother stops learning nonsense from the internet and using it to raise her kids. — Conor McKenna (@mckennaconor) August 10, 2019

8.

It's too bad there's no vaccine for the Lisa's of the world. I'd sign up for that one in a heartbeat… https://t.co/MKwPOsEfW5 — David W Pippy (@DWPippy) August 8, 2019

9.

i died after i got my vaccines :/ praying for your child https://t.co/IiQ1FSgBrZ — ❂ (@jenmishstiel) August 8, 2019

To conclude, @Brasilmagic had some advice.

Lisa, just stop. Study science. Read more. Stop believing in quackery. Vaccines saves lives. It has saved millions of lives since they were created. People had a lot of children in the past because many of their children died before the age of 2. And, prayer is also quackery. — Vote Dem for the Planet (@Brasilmagic) August 8, 2019

Source Indy100 Image CDC on Unsplash