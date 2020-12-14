The response to this heartless covidiot ‘hits it right on the nose’

It’s still early but takedown of the week will surely be this response to a covidiot who showed a shocking lack of, well, anything, to someone who shared their loss of a relative to the pandemic.

It went viral after it was shared by Redditor beerbellybegone who said: ‘Hits it right on the nose.’

That. Absolutely that.

‘Would rather die than wear a mask or maintain social distancing? Damn, I’m glad my threshold is a little bit higher …’ MysticYoYo ‘This virus has really exposed how stupid people can be, and that even when humanity depends on it you still can’t trust anyone.’ wingbargreen ‘Why does anyone feel compelled to respond to the original tweet in such a way? “Sorry your loved one died, but she’s just a statistic.” That’s how inhuman some people have become?’ well_uh_yeah “Idjit.” scenicviewtoinsanity

Source Reddit u/beerbellybegone