17 people who should probably never drink again

Most people who get drunk on a night out stagger home, carefully pour themselves a glass of water before tucking themselves into bed. However, there are others who have a more eventful evening after the booze has taken effect. Guess which group of people we’re going to be looking at?

Here are 17 people who got hilariously drunk.

1. This person who found themselves far from home:

Fell asleep in the taxi and none woke me up. Now I'm back at the taxi man's house in Stretford watching take me out pic.twitter.com/kwjYqUIB4v — Mike Allison (@mikeallison67) February 1, 2015

2. And this person who found themselves really far from home:

what’s cooking twitter i bought non-refundable plane tickets while drunk so now i’m in tokyo for no reason with no money and no hotel pic.twitter.com/JICAErTKve — shinsei (@nise_shi) October 26, 2017

3. This person who booked some time off:

i got drunk last night and accidentally requested off the entire month of november and somehow it got approved — kelly (@kelllicopter) August 30, 2019

4. This person who had an eventful train journey:

You don’t know what fun is until you’ve witnessed a drunk on the Edinburgh to Glasgow train screaming “A fucking hate hedgehogs, come at me ya jabby wee cunt” while angrily circling a hairbrush that’s been dropped on the floor… — Jolly Old Saint Nickilass🎅🏻🎄 (@AwkwardAndOdd) December 1, 2018

5. This person who tried to be helpful:

Do you ever get so drunk you just print out motivational words and hang them up on the wall. Apparently I did pic.twitter.com/FIpYZFwH2t — eric curtin (@dubstep4dads) October 17, 2015

6. This person who created a classic British moment:

There is a drunk woman on the tube throwing After Eights at everyone and, in the most British way possible, everyone is pretending they aren’t being hit on the head by tiny chocolatey squares (which hurts by the way) and not looking at anyone else in the eye. — Helen Clarkson (@helenrclarkson) February 12, 2018

7. This person who needs to work on their stretching:

Absolutely affronted last night when john pulled his hamstring fell to the ground & got a randomer to stretch him out in the middle of town😐 pic.twitter.com/BVTHFs7HO6 — Kirsty McBride (@KirstyMcBride_) August 5, 2017

8. This person who wasted some good pizza:

My man just FaceTimed me drunk as hell eating a slice of pizza while walking down the street and he goes YOU WANNA KNOW HOW PERFECT YOU ARE? LOOK AT THIS PIZZA… FOR YOU, I’LL DROP THIS PIZZA. IT’S GONE! and just threw the damn pizza into the street — Kelly (@kellyblaus) November 27, 2017

9. This person who got caught in the act:

Really enjoying this subtle art thief caught out by a nightclub photographer in Swansea pic.twitter.com/IYHrZAcekF — Steffan Storch (@SteffanStorch) January 3, 2017

10. This person who needs some lessons on wildlife:

I was blackout last night and posted a video to my story of me following an animal down the street yelling ”what are you? Ive never seen one like you?“ and then I woke up this morning, watched it and the animal was just a black trash bag blowing across the sidewalk I’m speechless — Aol.com (@lukasbattle) December 1, 2019

11. This person who got a little stuck:

I think it’s fair to say I should never drink again pic.twitter.com/ItMx7oDxuf — ttys (@TiaToldYouSo) February 17, 2019

12. This person who let their nerves get the better of them:

My roommate went on a bumble date and was nervous so decided to pound shots in her car once she got to the place they were meeting and the guy was parked next to her and watched her chug vodka for 5 minutes. Dating is rough. — Syd (@s_kerekes) December 21, 2017

13. This person who probably overslept:

When you're drunk but need to set an alarm in the morning 😂😂😂😂🍻🍻🍻🍻 pic.twitter.com/yTBbYzu5N3 — Mark Robinson (@robboma24) March 19, 2016

14. This person who looked to technology for assistance:

my dad last night, completely shitfaced, was trying to get out of the backseat of my car and he gave up, put his head against the car door and said ‘alexa, please get me out of here’ WE DONT EVEN HAVE AN ALEXA IN THE FIRST PLACE — piper (@piperjoness) December 25, 2018

15. This person who should have kept their wallet locked away:

This is why you don't buy things when you're drunk, pic.twitter.com/pdUQGoY2gQ — Shervin (@ShervinSinatra) March 2, 2016

16. This person who was reborn:

a girl passed out at the party im at and was out for a solid hour or so and then we started playing africa and she rose from the dead right in the middle of the chorus — apple ₍˄·͈༝·͈˄₎◞*·˚ ༘♡ (@cuItkid) January 1, 2018

17. And finally, this person who left some unhelpful notes:

Thought you guys might like this note my friend wrote to himself before going out last night 😂 pic.twitter.com/NCbqG8W9Pj — Mama-Taz 👼😴👩🏽‍🏫 (@Tarryntino) July 31, 2016

