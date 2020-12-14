Google suffered a temporary outage and the world went into panic mode – 14 of the funniest reactions

In another sign that the end times are fast approaching, Google services suffered an hour-long breakdown with millions of users across the globe being unable to access their accounts.

Although the search engine continued to work, Gmail, Docs, and YouTube were temporarily knocked offline. Even Google themselves were left locked out of their email.

Understandably, people began to panic. Here are 14 of the funniest reactions:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

READ MORE

People have been suggesting nicknames for Boris Johnson – the 16 funniest

 