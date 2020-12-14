Google suffered a temporary outage and the world went into panic mode – 14 of the funniest reactions

In another sign that the end times are fast approaching, Google services suffered an hour-long breakdown with millions of users across the globe being unable to access their accounts.

Although the search engine continued to work, Gmail, Docs, and YouTube were temporarily knocked offline. Even Google themselves were left locked out of their email.

"Google has been contacted for comment, but one spokesperson said they were unable to access their email." This is just superb. https://t.co/9FDZtbaebR — Jakub Krupa (@JakubKrupa) December 14, 2020

Understandably, people began to panic. Here are 14 of the funniest reactions:

1.

I’m sitting here in the dark in my toddler’s room because the light is controlled by @Google Home. Rethinking… a lot right now. — Joe Brown (@joemfbrown) December 14, 2020

2.

It’s obvious what happened. Bill Gates activated Margaret Keenan and she blew up Google’s servers. Bing wins. — Andrew Dawson (@ADawsonBros) December 14, 2020

3.

when you have a deadline but Google's down & you hadn't even started pic.twitter.com/iiobIQKt5x — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) December 14, 2020

4.

Gmail is down and everyone is worrying they’re going to be forced to use the [email protected] address they set up in the late 90s. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) December 14, 2020

5.

"Google's websites stop responding" is a 2020s version of the car breaking down outside a spooky cottage in the woods, or maybe of turning on Radio 4 and hearing only static — Tom Chivers (@TomChivers) December 14, 2020

6.

Pretty pleased with my first day in charge of Google. — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) December 14, 2020

7.

So NOW you come crawling back to me? pic.twitter.com/gsdltKOJ0b — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 14, 2020

8.

quick ques is anyone else's google car doing doughnuts in a supermarket car park what the f — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) December 14, 2020

9.

quite enjoying the new Australia-style Google — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) December 14, 2020

10.

The closest to a snow day we can possibly experience this year — Ellen Murray is writing a bbook 🖊️ (@ellenfromnowon) December 14, 2020

11.

What the hell were they doing employing this guy in the first place? pic.twitter.com/WKJKYAKcoi — Andrew Male (@Andr6wMale) December 14, 2020

12.

"tier 3 coming in imminently" and "Gmail no longer working" coming together to create the strongest possible case for "a glass of wine with lunch on a Monday" I have ever seen — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) December 14, 2020

13.

*gmail down. youtube down* me: "looks like I'll have no distractions." *goes to google docs* me: "oh no." — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 14, 2020

14.

rumour google was trying to delete 2020 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) December 14, 2020

