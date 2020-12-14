This German pharmaceutical company’s Christmas ad gets you right in the feels

As the country that practically moulded Christmas into what it is today, it’s no great surprise that Germany has managed to knock it out of the park when it comes to creating a heartwarming seasonal ad.

Created for the Doc Morris online pharmaceutical company, this will have you wiping away a tear, and maybe digging out the kettle bells.

“So that you can take care of what really matters in life.”

A message that hits home more than ever in 2020.

Of course, Twitter spotted it.

Sweet Jesus I’m a mess. 😭

Well worth 2 mins if you are a parent pic.twitter.com/ZeoSgdJYoX — DRob (@D_Rob__) December 12, 2020

DRob wasn’t the only one feeling emotional.

OH MY GODDDDDD 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 It's GORGEOUS 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/bsXYrlbpjY — Marian Keyes (@MarianKeyes) December 13, 2020

Holy shit i just teared up 😢 https://t.co/5skJ3mx6L0 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 12, 2020

Oh my god I’m just about to go on and do a Cats does countdown and I’ve just watched this and now I’m roaring!! (‘crying’ if not from Hull) https://t.co/ZuxexYhJfn — Lucy Beaumont “Get outta my pub!” (@LucyABeaumont) December 13, 2020

Oh FFS. This has FINISHED me https://t.co/a50zBQEkld — Count Mysterioso (@MysteriosoX) December 12, 2020

This reaction from Russ shows that some things transcend language boundaries.

I have no idea what this is advertising, but it might be "blubbing like a little girl". Cos I am. Lovely. https://t.co/loGRIouIjJ — Russ (@RussInCheshire) December 12, 2020

READ MORE

Taika Waititi directed 2020’s Coca-Cola Christmas advert and it’s making people’s eyes leak

Source Doc Morris H/T DRob Image Screengrab