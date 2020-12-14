This German pharmaceutical company’s Christmas ad gets you right in the feels

As the country that practically moulded Christmas into what it is today, it’s no great surprise that Germany has managed to knock it out of the park when it comes to creating a heartwarming seasonal ad.

Created for the Doc Morris online pharmaceutical company, this will have you wiping away a tear, and maybe digging out the kettle bells.

“So that you can take care of what really matters in life.”

A message that hits home more than ever in 2020.

Of course, Twitter spotted it.

DRob wasn’t the only one feeling emotional.

This reaction from Russ shows that some things transcend language boundaries.

