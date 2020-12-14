People have been suggesting nicknames for Boris Johnson – the 16 funniest

There have been rumours circulating that the premiership of Boris Johnson may be cut short by his resignation in a few months, if he isn’t kicked out by his backbenchers for messing up the Brexit deal.

With that in mind, this question might need an answer sooner rather than later.

So if Thatcher was known by all as The Iron Lady, what will Boris be known as? — Harry (@Harry_M_H) December 12, 2020

Luckily, there are plenty of suggestions to choose from – and these are our favourites.

1.

2.

The Eton Mess. — Matthew Hardy (@drmatthewhardy) December 12, 2020

3.

4.

The Tinfoil Tosser. — JackJazz (@JayJay08752584) December 12, 2020

5.

The cardboard cretin. 🐟🐟🐟 — Bob Arctor (@MikeBatt01) December 12, 2020

6.

The Titanium Bellend https://t.co/Ht7CXlm9NS — Dan Sweryt (@swerytd) December 12, 2020

7.

The Eton Fraudster. — Kerry 🇪🇺 Pro-EU, #RejoinEU #GTTO (@Rozkez67) December 12, 2020

8.