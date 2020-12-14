11 blunt reactions to the warning not to stockpile ahead of Brexit

As the chances of the EU and the UK doing a trade deal before the Brexit transition period ends fall behind the odds of Dominic Raab passing his Geography A level, the prospect of breaks in the supply chain rears its head again.

This message went out to the masses.

Britons told not to stockpile food ahead of January https://t.co/OZucPvjN5x — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) December 13, 2020

Can’t see any problem with them saying that.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

1.

We are warning people not to stockpile.

Which will inevitably cause people to stockpile.

So we can blame them when the food shortages start. https://t.co/Mx8BDoGAse — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) December 13, 2020

2.

This is the equivalent of a waiter saying 'Don't worry, there's definitely not any shit in that soup' halfway through your meal. https://t.co/hhyIuEVGsS — R. deValmont 🦇 (@RdeValmont) December 13, 2020

3.

Something about this tweet is making me want to stockpile https://t.co/9F6mvz9mVN — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 13, 2020

4.

A lot of people are saying this will encourage stockpiling. Nonsense. Like if I suggested we all have a vote to jump off a cliff. https://t.co/eZOQ9U2aSN — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) December 13, 2020

5.

6.

2016:

“Sunlit uplands”

“I see no downsides to Brexit, only a considerable upside” 2020: https://t.co/12AhGNfgIr — David Schneider (@davidschneider) December 13, 2020

7.

my “britons don’t stockpile food” t shirt is raising a lot of questions already answered by the shirt https://t.co/KD3BbjOifN — Joe (@steamedhamms) December 13, 2020

8.

What will happen next I wonder… https://t.co/4evELB8nO3 — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) December 13, 2020

9.

here we go again https://t.co/ilINsX0LYK — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) December 13, 2020

10.

11.

No need as a tin of beans will be the prize for winning the Hunger Games https://t.co/0M43yTmfkT — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) December 13, 2020

Debbie Moon agreed with the advice.

They're quite right. You should have started stockpiling six months ago. https://t.co/Ibuo52UCs6 — Debbie Moon (@DebbieBMoon) December 13, 2020

READ MORE

Boris Johnson has said that a no-deal Brexit is a ‘strong possibility’ – the only 9 reactions you need

Source BBC News Image Habib Ayoade and John Cameron on Unsplash