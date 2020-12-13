The Daily Mail quoted the PM blaming Angela Merkel for the UK’s car-crash Brexit – 11 headline-grabbing clapbacks

The Daily Mail has long had a ‘No Deal – no problem’ stance, but it seemed happy to drop that when quoting the PM, who effectively compared it to an excrutiating physical feat.

Of course, Johnson and the Mail are laying the blame squarely on those Leave campaigners who told voters that Brexit would cut red tape, give the UK surplus money to spend on itself and have no impact on its ability to trade with the continent.

Oh no, wait …they’re blaming Angela Merkel.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: Merkel wants Britain to ‘Crawl across broken glass’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/C535YCi8Z1 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 12, 2020

Judging by these reactions, nobody was buying it – the paper or its nonsense.

1.

Bloody Angela Merkel! She made us hold a referendum. Told lies about sunlit uplands and £350m for the NHS & immigrants to win it. Made us declare Article 50 before we were ready. Made us impose impossible red lines. Said we had an oven ready deal. It’s all her fault! pic.twitter.com/4NZM6v6UII — David Schneider (@davidschneider) December 12, 2020

2.

3.

1) No she doesn’t

2) ‘Boris takes control’ klaxon pic.twitter.com/t6J18SzoZk — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) December 12, 2020

4.

So they’ve had a go at the French. Now it’s the Germans. Nice. Classy. Instead of seeing consequences of what they campaigned for, the Daily Mail/ Mail on Sunday are acting like a drunk, ranting hooligan at the bus stop who just hurls mindless abuse at people they don’t like. pic.twitter.com/OYxhV2MHx5 — Seb Dance 🌹🇪🇺 (@SebDance) December 12, 2020

5.

She wants us to do Annie Lennox on the karaoke? pic.twitter.com/JRwBZOeFIO — Malcolm Tucker Esq 🕷 (@Tucker5law) December 12, 2020

6.

started pic.twitter.com/2e4VlqOLZM — Simon Cox (@SimonFRCox) December 13, 2020

7.

THE PEOPLE TO BLAME FOR BREXIT Brussels

Remainers

Opposition MPs

Civil service

Metropolitan elites

Judiciary

Left-wing journalists

The Irish

Macron

Merkel THE PEOPLE NOT TO BLAME FOR BREXIT Brexiters pic.twitter.com/dqNn8hYuk5 — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) December 12, 2020

8.

This sort of rhetoric is embarrassing and also dangerous when it comes to international diplomacy People must look at this island and think we’ve lost the plot pic.twitter.com/97Hjxt4JqU — Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@nadinebh_) December 12, 2020

9.

Yes of course. The European leader who has been arguably the most sympathetic and understanding about this entire embarrassing charade. Let's slag her off next. https://t.co/9dcb6dn6t4 — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) December 13, 2020

10.

I mean, all I really want is to sign a free trade deal that’s in my interest as well as yours, but please do the broken glass thing as well if it turns you on. https://t.co/Wkn5go8Coo — Angela Merkel (@Queen_Europe) December 12, 2020

11.

Hugh Laurie asked a pertinent question.

But who broke it? pic.twitter.com/OcS0SPIUAg — Hugh Laurie (@hughlaurie) December 12, 2020

Source Neil Henderson Image Neil Henderson, Screengrab