This cat ‘playing fetch’ with Kylo Ren was so good even Mark Hamill responded

If there’s one thing that TikTok is great for, it’s funny animals – like this clip of a confused cat shared by @catdaddy1227.

@catdaddy1227

Playing fetch with Kylo Ren##cat ##catvideo ##kitten ##kittenvideo ##kylo ren ##kylo ##starwars ##starwarsmeme ##starwarsfan ##funny ##adamdriver

♬ original sound – Gabe Leonard

Naturally, it found its way to Twitter.

People loved it.

Best of all, however, was that Star Wars legend Mark Hamill spotted it and said this.

Believe me, it’s trying.

