This cat ‘playing fetch’ with Kylo Ren was so good even Mark Hamill responded
If there’s one thing that TikTok is great for, it’s funny animals – like this clip of a confused cat shared by @catdaddy1227.
@catdaddy1227
Playing fetch with Kylo Ren##cat ##catvideo ##kitten ##kittenvideo ##kylo ren ##kylo ##starwars ##starwarsmeme ##starwarsfan ##funny ##adamdriver
Naturally, it found its way to Twitter.
THIS TIKTOK IS SO PURE. pic.twitter.com/bJBf2gxQvE
— Alia / BLM! (@LetBenSoloLive) December 11, 2020
People loved it.
If anyone needs to feel better today here's a precious gem of a moment https://t.co/woK7am1HqS
— BrokenMentality (@IsSarcasmIronic) December 11, 2020
Always two there are… https://t.co/huSB2yEKRa
— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) December 12, 2020
Cats just have a way of making everything in life better https://t.co/ibgJvuHqkV
— (@TheWolfsBane89) December 11, 2020
This almost justifies the existence of EP 9. (The first time I watched a Superman movie around my cat she tried to knock him out of the air.) https://t.co/8b1DjATx64
— Bill Chambers (@flmfrkcentral) December 12, 2020
Best of all, however, was that Star Wars legend Mark Hamill spotted it and said this.
Fetch! #PadawanPussycat https://t.co/7Ti4V6sJP7
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 13, 2020
Believe me, it’s trying.
