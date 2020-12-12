This person mocked their friend’s weight loss efforts and the heavyweight comeback was brutal

Leading contender for comeback of the week is this, an exchange that began with this request for some low calorie meal advice.

A friend spotted it and it’s fair to say they weren’t entirely supportive. And it prompted a comeback of Michelin starred variety.

It went viral after it was shared by Redditor mattoconnor69 who said: ‘An extra large serving of reality.’

Oof!

And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

‘How many calories was that serving of stfu.’ i_like_the_idea ‘She gonna log it all as a grilled chicken salad.’ Particular-Energy-90 ‘Take several seats. Oh my gosh.’ denkmusic ‘Man I started counting the calories of popcorn that I was enjoying while reading that.’ frxgmnts

READ MORE

‘My cat losing his day job’ went viral because it’s very funny and so relatable for anyone homeworking with a cat

Source Reddit u/mattoconnor69