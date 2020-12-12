‘My cat losing his day job’ went viral because it’s very funny and so relatable for anyone homeworking with a cat

You don’t have to own a cat to enjoy this but it helps.

‘My cat losing his day job,’ said BootlegMoon over on Reddit.

Brilliant. Why did we never think of that?

‘The cat hasn’t lost the job, only got transferred to the ‘Sitting in front of the monitor’ department.’ Roomy ‘He’s gunna murder you in your sleep now.’ teytah

This person had an even better idea.

‘Put old keyboard over the glass. let the jerk be the jerk… mom!’ breshona

Which the original poster BootlegMoon tried and guess what?

‘THIS IS GENIUS IT WORKED! Thank you so much for all of the awards, I’m glad Goblin made so many people smile!’

Brilliant.

Source Reddit u/BootlegMoon