This home’s Christmas decorations nail 2020 like no other

They are not the most traditional Christmas decorations you’ll see on a home this year, but it might just nail 2020 like no other.

It went viral over on Twitter because, well, watch.

Shut it all down. This house wins the 2020 holidays…pic.twitter.com/DTC3VzBpBQ — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 10, 2020

And just a few of the things people said about it.

How we all feel about 2020^ — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 10, 2020

Santa needs to drink more water, but otherwise excellent — Dr. Fauci ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@notdrfauci) December 10, 2020

Source @RexChapman @FirenzeMike