‘Ruin a date in 5 words’ – these 17 are absolute killers

It all started when @Kica333 over on Twitter asked this question.

Ruin a first date in five words. — Kristen (@Kica333) December 7, 2020

And it’s fair to say people had answers – lots of answers – and these are our favourites.

1.

Got a coupon for dinner. — Lenny Miller (@lenny_miller) December 7, 2020

2.

My mother has that dress https://t.co/D1C2dz5ygH — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) December 8, 2020

3.

According to Ancestry, we’re related — Timothy Anderson (@cincykid75) December 7, 2020

4.

Hey, does this look infected? — Dave Lavery (@davelavery) December 7, 2020

5.

You eating the whole thing? — alex (@r8dr4lfe75) December 8, 2020

6.

I can’t taste anything today https://t.co/a0p5FrqJT3 — Billie (@_BillieBelieves) December 8, 2020

7.

You would love my ex — Feliz NaviDadjokes ⛰☕️ ‍♂️ (@perlhack) December 7, 2020

8.

Mother wants me home by 9. — OregonRancher (@JordanValleyOR) December 8, 2020

9.

Next time it's my treat https://t.co/D1C2dz5ygH — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) December 8, 2020

10.

My wife keeps texting me. — ➡️⬅️ (@DumpTheManChild) December 8, 2020

11.

Have you heard of Scientology? — Eric Moen the Lawn (@EMaxfieldMoen) December 8, 2020

12.

Who’s your favorite Friends character? https://t.co/YZQumeK4RW — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) December 8, 2020

13.

Is that my parole officer? — Eric Moen the Lawn (@EMaxfieldMoen) December 8, 2020

14.

Don’t worry, it’s not contagious. — Chewineezer Scrooge – Hipster Holiday Wookie (@Crapplefratz) December 8, 2020

16.

Showers are so overrated right? https://t.co/D1C2dz5ygH — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) December 8, 2020

17.

“Do you have a twitter?” https://t.co/DtrFtCeh0t — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) December 8, 2020

18.

Source Twitter @kica333 Image Pexels