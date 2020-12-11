Mark Hamill said it best after Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for Time’s ‘person of the year’

It’s that time of the year again when Time magazine names its person of the year and this time it was two people, president elect and vice president elect, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump was one of the nominees but, well, better luck next year, Mr So-Called President!

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME’s 2020 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/o97QNlSBrl pic.twitter.com/KuoBoebBN4 — TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020

And there was no shortage of people imagining Trump’s reaction.

Trump is NOT Time Person of the Year. Add that to his list of losses. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 11, 2020

Congratulations! This is so great, but it's also great to imagine #Trump gnashing his teeth while on the toilet tweeting "It Shoulda Been ME!" https://t.co/Drm0LZ6Hf4 — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 11, 2020

But no-one said it quite so well as Mark Hamill.

Stand by for lawsuit alleging the magazine's selection process was fraudulent and rigged.#TimeLoser_tRUMP pic.twitter.com/SupLLMUh75 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 11, 2020

We liked these too.

Remember when Trump made himself a fake Time Person of the Year cover? What a fucking weirdo loser lol #TimeLoserTrump — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) December 11, 2020

Trump may not be Person of the a year but he’s still the Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV of the Year. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) December 11, 2020

"Parody of Donald Trump Time Magazine Person of the Year Cover, 2016". © 2016, by D.L. Polonsky. Colored pencil on Bristol board. Feel free to re-tweet. pic.twitter.com/nLtq9JLOR2 — DL Polonsky (@DL_Polonsky) December 7, 2020

READ MORE

Mark Hamill congratulated Donald Trump after he tweeted this and it’s brilliant

Source @HamillHimself