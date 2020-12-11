Laurence Fox’s creepy Reclaim Party video got exactly the reaction you’d expect

We’d quite like to have been a fly on the wall at the meeting where – presumably – actual adults decided it would be a good idea to promote a new political party by getting an unemployed actor to sweat his way through a bad Apocalypse Now parody.

We thought a screenshot would be enough, because we don’t want you to accidentally click on it and ruin your day.

You can find it in the quote tweets if curiosity gets the better of you.

Here’s how people reacted to the clip.

1.

And we will invest, above all, in a new lighting director. https://t.co/zsBjmOLuVk — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) December 10, 2020

2.

‘reclaim our English language’…who has taken it? And why is he in a dungeon? He wants to teach kids their ‘Freedoms paid for in blood’ yet he didn’t know Indians fought in our army. Again, why is he in a dungeon? We need to help him. — Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) December 10, 2020

3.

Leaked tape of Laurence Fox auditioning for the role of R in the latest James Bond, a new character, slightly to the right of Q. https://t.co/zNh01E8Emv — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) December 10, 2020

4.

Fascism. Nice. Nice. Can we see your uniform? — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) December 10, 2020

5.

If straight dudes insist on being this divorced we should reconsider allowing them to marry. pic.twitter.com/h9RBXNKp5M — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) December 10, 2020

6.

"It's 11.35am, and it's still 32 degrees outside. If the kids were here now for my weekend, it'd be really uncomfortable for them." pic.twitter.com/OSFPlw5paP — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) December 10, 2020

7.

Oswald Mosley is back https://t.co/5djpn6QjkE — SpanishDan “princess nut nut ”FBPE (@SpanishDan1) December 10, 2020

And now – over to Dai Lama for a brief review.

Single lightbulb twat. — Dai Lama (@WelshDalaiLama) December 10, 2020

