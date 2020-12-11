Laurence Fox’s creepy Reclaim Party video got exactly the reaction you’d expect

We’d quite like to have been a fly on the wall at the meeting where – presumably – actual adults decided it would be a good idea to promote a new political party by getting an unemployed actor to sweat his way through a bad Apocalypse Now parody.

We thought a screenshot would be enough, because we don’t want you to accidentally click on it and ruin your day.

via Gfycat

You can find it in the quote tweets if curiosity gets the better of you.

Here’s how people reacted to the clip.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

And now – over to Dai Lama for a brief review.

Source Reclaim Image Screengrab, Screengrab