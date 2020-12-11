January Jones had the best response to a tabloid over her ‘desperate’ bikini photos

Actress January Jones had the best response after a tabloid got in touch saying it was going to publish an article about her ‘attention grabbing’ bikini photos which it said her friends had labelled ‘desperate’.

The brilliant Jones – best known for playing Betty Draper in Mad Men – was in no mood to stand for this sort of nonsense, sharing the email on Instagram and then following it up with the perfect picture response.

Here’s the email, which Jones introduced by saying: ‘Shit. They’ve discovered my secret. Consider this my public apology to my “friends”.’

And her follow-up photo.

Boom.

Fellow actresses like Alison Brie and Jessica Alba all commented in support.

Actress Sarah Wright said: “We are all so worried about Jan- her photos have somehow become even hotter and more stunning in quarantine and we are all trying to figure out why our sweatpants are suddenly so tight” while Chrissy Teigen joked: “It was me. I’m worried !!!!!!!!”

But then Jones has always been winning on Instagram with posts like this.

And this.

Source/images Instagram January Jones

H/T Indy100