This hilarious parody absolutely nails every celebrity solidarity video of 2020
Comedian Michael Benjamin has absolutely nailed how celebrity messages of solidarity seem to the rest of us plebs, and it’s incredibly funny. Although, perhaps not if you’re a celebrity.
@mfbenji
Celebrities in 2020. ##2020 ##celebrity ##imagine ##quarantine ##fyp ##comedy ##impression ##greenscreen
He shared it to Twitter, too, and here are a few reactions we thought you’d enjoy.
IMAGINE NO POSSESSIONS https://t.co/cmc5POjaBk
— tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) December 10, 2020
The accuracy. https://t.co/eHf5gBujpH
— Jenny (@jennyy_jen12) December 10, 2020
You’re missing the part where they show their makeshift classroom for their children.
— Mariana Bobadilla (@nita_bobadilla) December 10, 2020
Look I'm just going to say.
Maybe eat the rich.
Like lets just try it. Once. To see how it goes.
Eat the rich.
— Guardian Pigeon (@GuardianPigeon) December 10, 2020
I see dance videos on TikTok and want to burn my eyes out with rage and then see things like this and wonder what I would do without it right now. https://t.co/L7Nhfqp12X
— Seth Plattner (@SethPlattner) December 10, 2020
Just in case you missed the main inspiration for Michael’s brutal parody, here is Gal Gadot and her locked-down celebrity choir.
