This hilarious parody absolutely nails every celebrity solidarity video of 2020

Comedian Michael Benjamin has absolutely nailed how celebrity messages of solidarity seem to the rest of us plebs, and it’s incredibly funny. Although, perhaps not if you’re a celebrity.

@mfbenji

Celebrities in 2020. ##2020 ##celebrity ##imagine ##quarantine ##fyp ##comedy ##impression ##greenscreen

♬ original sound – Michael Benjamin

He shared it to Twitter, too, and here are a few reactions we thought you’d enjoy.

Just in case you missed the main inspiration for Michael’s brutal parody, here is Gal Gadot and her locked-down celebrity choir.

READ MORE

Gal Gadot’s celebrity quarantine choir went about as well as you’d Imagine – 9 funniest reactions

Source Michael Benjamin Image Screengrab