This anti-vaxxer wins the ‘Facepalm of the Day’ award

While some people have legitimate concerns, such as not yet knowing the long-term effects of the new crop of coronavirus vaccines, others have the stupidest reasons for not wanting to be vaccinated.

Bill Gates is using them to plant microchips in people.

Only people with the wrong vibrations can get covid.

And this:

There’s only one thing to say to that, really.

As Reddit user u/JectorDelan added …

“Why would I want car insurance? I ain’t rekt my car?”

